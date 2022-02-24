Pyramid lodge that hosted Playboy shoots comes with pasta factory

A sprawling 1.62ha wedding property that’s hit the market with a quirky pyramid ‘Pharaoh Lodge’ once used in Playboy photoshoots, also comes with its own pasta factory and restaurant.

The residence turned restaurant, events and accommodation venue in Mudgeeraba is open to offers over $3m, with its list of income streams spanning weddings, conferences and retreats.

Ecostudio Fellini is tucked away at 5 Boomerang Road, Mudgeeraba, right at the doorstep of Springbrook National Park, and comes with local restaurant ‘The Barn’ and lodges.

The ‘Pharaoh Lodge’, shaped as an Egyptian pyramid and boasting remarkable designs has maintained its original style since being used for photoshoots, according to Kollosche Commercial agent Adam Grbcic, who’s marketing the property with colleague Tony Grbcic.

“That pyramid room was used for photoshoots with Playboy back in the 90s and early 2000s,” he said. “That’s why they’ve kept it there and why it looks so unique and different and it hasn’t really changed since then. It’s still got all its existing fittings and fixtures.”

The property comes with other residential lodges that are tied closer to the land, with all the materials used to build them being locally sourced.

“The other rooms were all actually built with sand and soil, those bricks are all handmade from the property, so they were all built from items from the land,” Mr Grbcic said.

‘The Barn’, which is the property’s very own Italian restaurant and bar, was well known among Mudgeeraba locals.

“What used to be a caretakers residence is now a fully-fledged Italian restaurant, which has got its own pasta factory and built in a wood fire oven which was all the way from Italy,” Mr Grbcic said. “So they’ve got a really unique little restaurant in the bottom corner – it’s like a little hidden secret in Mudgeeraba.”

During a period when Covid restrictions made it harder for buyers to inspect the property, Mr Grbcic said they saw a mix of both local and interstate buyers interested.

“Most of the interest has been probably fifty-fifty but we’ve obviously had the restrictions over the last few months which has been difficult for people interstate to come and view, but that’s all now relaxed so that’s changed,” he said.

He said council approval for functions including was a good selling point for the property.

“It’s very difficult to get approvals for weddings and function venues in those rural areas, and the council are probably reluctant to give any more approvals out throughout the whole of Mudgeeraba so that’s the main value point.” he said.

