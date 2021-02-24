Proposed luxury project on Kangaroo Island hits the market

Cape St Albans on Kangaroo Island could be all yours. Picture: realestate.com.au/buy

A large parcel of land on Kangaroo Island, with development approval for a project designed by the architect behind Southern Ocean Lodge, has come on the market.

St Alban’s Retreats, which despite the name is currently just oceanfront grazing land with a lighthouse at the tip of the peninsula, is being offered for sale by the members of the Lashmar family who were among the first settlers on the Island.

The 147ha Cape St Albans allotment, which is being offered for sale by Nutrien Harcourts and includes development approval for nine dwellings by renowned architect Max Pritchard. His designs include the Southern Ocean Lodge which was destroyed by the KI bushfires last year.

Before it was destroyed, the Lodge was among the most high-end tourism offerings in Australia, demanding rates of more than $2000 per night.

The St Albans property is one of the two easternmost tips of KI, and is just north of Cape Willoughby.

Expressions of interest are being sought by March 3, following the approval for the tourist accommodation being granted in September last year.

“Worldwide” interest is expected in the land, with agent Simon McIntyre saying while a price range of $1-$2 million was expected, it really came down to what someone was willing to pay for it.

“There’s been a range of interest with really high-end tourism operators and some who might just want to build a really nice home there,” he said.

While there had been some international interest early on, the main contenders were now predominantly Australia-based, Mr McIntyre said.

“One of Australia’s award-winning architects Max Pritchard has designed nine truly magnificent dwellings, meticulously designed for this very unique ocean frontage site,” the offer document says.

“An application has been approved … after careful consideration to the environmentally fragile nature of this land.

“The consideration has been foremost in this design and proposed use to enhance this unique property.

“Bird life and marine life take precedence to create a complementary blend of climate, wildlife and human recreational needs.

“This once in a lifetime opportunity will create and attract worldwide attention. Its availability is never to be copied.”

St Albans is about 30km from Penneshaw, where the SeaLink ferry docks at KI and about 75km from the airport.

The lighthouse will not be disturbed as part of the development.

Kangaroo Island Mayor Michael Pengilly said it was fairly marginal grazing land at the moment and it would be interesting to see what any new owner did with it.

He said he had not heard of any opposition to the potential development, which went through the State Commission Assessment Panel.

The sale documents say the land has previously been used for sheep grazing, and has a “steep cliff escarpment” on the eastern side and a “sensational sandy cove beach with a north face, making it ideal for recreational activity”.

“Privacy, serenity, with some of the island’s most spectacular coastal views are all featured at St Albans.

“Coastal rocky cliffs and pristine white sandy beaches are what make this property so unique. And what other property owners can boast your own lighthouse?”

The documents also talk up the area’s King George Whiting and abalone potential.

“This is the ultimate opportunity, in the ultimate position, at one of Australia’s ultimate tourist destinations.”

This article first appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au.