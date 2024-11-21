Property developer Dean Lukin Jr lists major Port Lincoln landholding

Property developer Dean Lukin Jr, the son of Olympic gold medal weightlifter Dean Lukin, has listed a major landholding of his family’s Port Lincoln property empire.

Mr Lukin expressed frustration over failed attempts to develop the state’s seafood capital earlier this year, claiming state governments of both stripes were taking him and the town for granted.

The dispute with successive governments had led to the decision to sell off about $20m worth of land, including a 12.54ha property on the edge of town that comes with a proposed master plan to create a new 59-allotment residential estate, according to state planning records.

Listed with price hopes of around $4.5m, the sale means the end of an era for the Lukin family on the Eyre Peninsula, which started in the 1960s and included a tuna empire which the family has already sold.

Selling agent Carl Semmler of Kemp Real Estate Port Lincoln described the landholding as ready for development with “significant potential” on its ad on realcommercial.com.au.

“This is an unparalleled opportunity to capitalise on the ongoing shift towards regional coastal cities,” the ad reads.

“The property is neighboured by several well established estates, ensuring a robust community infrastructure.”

In an interview with The Advertiser in August, Mr Lukin said the decision to sell was “a really big decision” to make.

But it was one that was made taking into account the advice of his grandmother – Ann Lukin who passed away in June – and his father Dean.

“My father, he messaged me and said, ‘we’ve spent 24 years, let’s just get out of there’,” he said.

“And I’ve only once gone against what my grandmother and father told me, and that was one of the worst business decisions I ever made.”

Mr Lukin Jr said there was some bitterness around his decision as he criticised both the former Marshall Liberal and current Malinauskas Labor governments for failing to invest in Port Lincoln.

“We’re just getting no assistance and it’s just beyond frustration,” he told The Advertiser.

“In the state elections, they (both Liberal and Labor) pile all this money into a marginal seat, but in Port Lincoln, we get nothing.

“I feel like we’re (Port Lincoln locals and council) being so proactive, and the government just takes us for granted.”