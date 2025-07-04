Grape opportunity in award-winning Adelaide Hills winery Artwine

A multi-award-winning Adelaide Hills winery, renowned for producing Australia’s largest commercial range of alternative wines, is on the market after its current owners decided to retire.

Artwine produces 20 Mediterranean wines from 17 varieties of grapes grown at its home base in Woodside and also a smaller vineyard at Spring Farm, in the Clare Valley.

The wine label, which was founded by Judy and Glen Kelly in 2008, is the only Adelaide Hills cellar door to offer an estate-grown prosecco and the first to produce an albarino.

Artwine was also the first to plant fiano, graciano, Viognier, montepulciano and Grenache gris grapes in the Clare Valley and has scored more than 40 awards for its alternative wines, including the 2024 National Cool Climate Wine Show’s champion white varietal trophy.

Ms Kelly said she and her husband took great pride in offering only alternative, or emerging Mediterranean wines, which she described as lighter in style than traditional varieties and easier to pair with food.

All Artwine offerings are also estate-grown, single-vineyard, minimal sulphites and vegan friendly, she said.

“If we don’t want to drink it then we won’t put it in a bottle – and I can assure you a couple have gone down the drain because we didn’t think they were good enough,’’ Ms Kelly said.

“There’s no Shiraz or sauvignon blanc or riesling or cabernet in our portfolio whatsoever.

“What we do have are beautiful varieties, which are relatively new in Australia but actually they’re not all that new (in other parts of the world) – we have got some 100-year-old bush vines of Grenache in the Clare Valley.’’

Ms Kelly said while the winery had been a labour of love for the couple, they were now looking for someone else to take the reins to allow them to retire.

Artwine has about 21.2ha of plantings across its two vineyards, while the Woodside assets include a stunning cellar door with panoramic views, immersive tasting experiences and 500sqm of licensed area.

There is also a beautiful, Max Pritchard-designed country home with up to four double bedrooms and multiple living spaces.

Ms Kelly hoped the new buyer would continue to expand the business, which will soon start small-scale distribution to New South Wales.

She said there was also the potential for the successful buyer to expand into overseas markets.

“It’s a great business and we would love to stay but we are both not getting any younger,’’ Ms Kelly said.

“There comes a time when you have to bite the bullet and let someone else come in that has got a bit more energy to keep it going and push it harder.’’

The winery, which has been listed without a price guide, is being sold through Colliers Agribusiness.