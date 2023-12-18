Property coup for founder of Aussie fashion brand P.Johnson

Bespoke tailor Patrick Johnson has doubled down on his William St, Paddington retail holdings, buying a few doors across from where he runs his popular outlet P.Johnson.

Johnson has spent $2,075,000 on a narrow 1880s terrace.

It was marketed as an outstanding investment/development opportunity with the luxury beauty retailer Bond Clean Beauty as its tenant.

As currently configured, the building has two bedrooms, one on the ground floor separated from the street-facing shop by a kitchenette, and another upstairs next to a lounge or office space.

There’s a rear courtyard on the 70sqm block which was marketed by Sotheby’s International agent Alexander Smith when sold by Belinda and Steve Rankine who had paid $1.43m in 2016.

The Johnson purchase was through the investment vehicle Rarkang Pty Ltd which initially bought onto William St in 2018 when securing Collette Dinnigan’s 76sqm former premises for $1,655,000.

Four of the 72 shops were sold this year on the strip ranging between $2m and $2.715m.

Rarkang is named after the South Australian sheep farm where Johnson grew up.

Johnson and his interior decorator wife Tamsin had looked to sell their Darling Point home, Kendall Lodge mid-year however no $25m buyer emerged so they instead sought $356,000 alterations to the heritage home. The works had been drafted by Imran Radin at Foundsite Architecture.

But Woollahra Council recently rejected the application which included widening the garage to allow for two cars.

The Johnsons moved to Darling Point from Tamarama after paying $10.05m in 2020 as they sold their four-bedroom home with ocean views from its Ashley St vantage point for $5.65m.