Prized Ansett block offers direct beach access

90 Kunyung Rd, Mt Eliza, will suit a range of uses for a new owner.

A prime beachfront block in Mt Eliza’s Ansett estate has drawn local and international interest.

The future of the 22ha green wedge allotment at 90 Kunyung Rd will be decided in 2018 when the RM Ansett Trust chooses from several expressions of interest submitted.

The rare land release drew plenty of attention with offers, for this part of the historic estate of aviation pioneer Sir Reginald Ansett, closing on December 13.

The allotment has 100m of direct frontage and beach access and extensive frontages.

While there is no price guide released, it has been reported that it could fetch $40 million or more.

The development potential for the vacant block includes commercial, leisure, hospitality, healthcare, education and clifftop dwellings.

The RM Ansett Trust supports programs to help for young people and the listing is being handled by Ernst & Young Real Estate.

A smaller adjoining allotment at 60-70 Kunyung Rd, also part of the Ansett estate, sold in 2016 for more than $37 million.

The 8.9ha beachside estate has uninterrupted views across the bay, private beach access and 190m beach frontage.

It has 98 well-appointed accommodation rooms and would suit as a boutique hotel, health and wellness or medical centre.

