Prince and Bowie among tenants at Brisbane office

Iconic performers Prince and David Bowie are among the tenants at a recently revamped Brisbane office.

Well, not quite, but their images adorn the interior walls of the building, which has a fresh take on office artwork and decor.

The walls at 555 Coronation Drive in Toowong are the centrepieces of a recently completed fitout, with four new tenancies now on offer through Savills, each with its own piece of artwork.

Prince features in one and Bowie another, while the other two offices have Audrey Hepburn and Muhammad Ali.

Each of the spaces spans between 145sqm and 228sqm, with boardrooms, up to 17 workstations, high ceilings, kitchens and breakout areas.

But it’s the art that is expected to become the property’s calling card, after young artist Scott Marsh was commissioned to put his touch on each property.

Savills’ Peter Dodd, who is marketing the offices, says research shows employees are more productive in workplaces enriched with art and plants, and he expects more offices to follow suit.

“I would like to predict that we are likely to see more splashes of colour in new tenancy offerings,” Dodd says.

“A painting can alter the mood of a meeting room or a piece of unusual artwork can provide a talking point in a bland corporate space.”

Owned by Centuria, 555 Coronation Drive offers views of the Brisbane River, as well as a location just a few kilometres from the Brisbane CBD.