Price is right for Council approved Cambridge subdivision

DESCRIBED as an outstanding residential opportunity, Cilwen Estate has hit the ground running.

PRD Hobart property representative Barry Wheeler has brought this 55.81ha property at No.168 Cilwen Rd to market and says within the first few days it has attracted multiple inquiries from far and wide — including one potential buyer who has already submitted their expression of interest.

The property has an approved subdivision plan in place with Clarence City Council for 11 2ha rural-residential lots, with the remaining balance of 32ha possessing a large building envelope area with panoramic views.

Cilwen Estate is strategically located just a 15-minute drive from Hobart, and even closer to the airport, schools and beaches.

Mr Wheeler said the property offered an outstanding opportunity.

“It is a prime position, so close to everything, and with enviable views over Acton Park, Sorell and Cambridge from the hillside,” he said.

“The views of the water over Pitt Water Nature Reserve and Tiger Head Bay are amazing. Quite often, that’s not something people can achieve in Cambridge. It is beautiful up there.”

Mr Wheeler said having approvals in place will be attractive to whoever takes on the development.

“All of the legwork is done,” he said.

“With a robust Bushfire Hazard Management Plan, comprehensive Vegetation Survey, and Engineering Building Approval completed by Gandy & Roberts Engineers, the path to development is clear.

“All a purchaser would need to do is complete the civil works — run the roads in — and it will be ready to go.”

These new lots will be the neighbours of Cilwen House, a Georgian masterpiece built in the 1830s. The new estate does not include Cilwen House.

The estate is positioned at the end of Cilwen Rd with lower lying lots moderately sloping, while the upper elevated section of the estate is steeper.

The land has a northeastern aspect, several dams, water courses, a spring and a convict-built well.

Two large rows of pine trees add to the landscape.

Mr Wheeler said Cambridge was popular with a range of homebuyers.

“The space of an acreage lifestyle is appealing to some buyers, it is also a convenient place to live with Cambridge Park nearby, and it is a lot closer to the city than people realise,” he said.

“It also provides acreage living at a price that is more achievable than in nearby Acton Park.”

Expressions of interest for this Cambridge property will close on March 29.