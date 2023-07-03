Port Melbourne: Fire-damaged Hibernian Hotel seeks new publican

A “traditional wharfie pub with a rough reputation” has hit the market in Port Melbourne, 13 years after a destructive fire forced it to shut its doors.

The 155-year-old site of the former Hibernian Hotel has remained damaged and unoccupied since 2010, when an internal fire destroyed parts of the top floor, resulting in about $200,000 worth of damage.

At the time, Chinese restaurant Mandarin Garden operated out of the 358 Graham St pub, offering both dine-in and takeaway cuisine.

According to historical documents obtained by the Herald Sun, the fire was caused by a chef, who left a burning wok on the stove while nicking across the street for a punt at the opposing Clare Castle pub’s TAB.

The owners have listed the Hibernian with a $2.35m-$2.55m price tag, which includes the 314sq m property and pub comprising 11 bedrooms, a front bar, lounge room, commercial kitchen, courtyard and two cellars.

There’s also a planning permit in place for the development of 21 accommodation rooms with ensuites and a public bar over three levels.

Frank Gordon Port Melbourne managing director Frank Callaghan said the property was likely to attract a broad buyer pool, including those wanting to restore the pub to its former glory.

“It’s a really good opportunity for someone to create a new future for the property, whether they trade as a hotel or bed and breakfast, or even as a large home or offices,” Mr Callaghan said.

“It could even be a social housing organisation … it has a permit for a number of possibilities.”

The pub was first built in 1868 on the corner of the newly-constructed Ross and Graham Streets.

But the 2010 fire was not the venue’s first, with historical documents showing the building was destroyed by a serious fire just three years after it was established.

In 1888 it was completely rebuilt and became a regular watering hole for wharfies, who also frequented the Clare Castle.

PropTrack data shows the pub last sold in 2007 for $1.1m.

Expressions of interest close at 3pm on August 1.

