Popular pick-your-own business Marble Hill Cherries hits the market as owners announce retirement plans

An icon of Adelaide Hills could now be yours.

Marble Hill Cherries has been a staple at Christmas for thousands of South Aussies who love picking their own festive fruit.

But Helen Lindon and Paul Shanks, who have been running pick-your-own business for more than 20 years, are looking to pass the Christmas crop to a younger family, listing their Ashton property for sale.

“We’d been here for almost 40 years and we would love for someone to continue the business … as we’re now both in our 70s,” Ms Lindon said.

“It’s a busy eight weeks over Christmas but for the rest of the year, you just settle back into being a small farm and getting things done quietly when you have time.”

“We loved doing pick-your-own because you get to meet some lovely people … who have a strong interest in seeing where their food is coming from, so it makes for a very different day out, especially for families with children.

“It’s just a beautiful atmosphere, so we have a lot of families returning every year who have made picking cherries a part of their Christmas routine.”

The 25 Marble Hill Rd heritage property, built around 1890, includes a licence to produce cherry and other fruit liqueurs.

The four-bedroom renovated cottage sits on 2ha of sweet, white and sour cherry trees.

Ms Lindon said it would suit a buyer looking to escape the rat race with the added benefit of making a little money on the side.

General upkeep requires one to two days a week, with income generated on par with part-time wages.

“We’re both in our 70s and know that we can’t keep doing what we have been doing,” she said.

“So we’d prefer that someone else with a bit of energy takes over and runs it, instead of letting it deteriorate.

“We’re also proud to say that 22 young people had their first job with us and that really has been a big bonus.”

The property has been listed with Harcourts Pilgrim and will be auctioned on June 3 at 1pm.