Plume Estate in picturesque Bickley Valley is looking for a new owner

Plume Estate in the Perth Hills is currently on the market. Picture: realestate.com.au/buy

A Perth Hills boutique winery has been listed for sale, presenting a unique lifestyle opportunity for its new owners to live and work on site.

Plume Estate is a 4.45-hectare property which features a cellar door, vineyard and Tapas cafe, as well as an original, renovated two bedroom cottage.

It is just over a 30 minute drive from the Perth CBD to the Bickley Valley winery.

Ross Martins of ProProperty Group Leederville said the husband and wife vendors had spent 12 years building the business, which included adding more land, and were now looking forward to retirement.

“It’s a sensational part of the Hills and it’s becoming more and more of a destination with all the boutique wineries and the cideries and cafes up this way,” he said.

Plume Estate offers a great lifestyle in a good location to prospective buyers Mr Martins said.

“The whole Bickley Valley is becoming a tourist destination but it’s mainly offering people a lifestyle opportunity and also a valley location,” he said.

Plume Estate has a liquor licence for up to 45 people, while the cafe comfortably accommodates about 25 people.

The property has a price guide of offers in the mid to high $1 millions, and was being offered on a “walk-in, walk out basis” Mr Martins said.

“So whoever buys it can start operating tomorrow because everything is all set to go,” he said.

“The licences are transferable. All the stock, plant and equipment are included in the sale.”

A growing popular mecca for visitors

The Perth Hills region was a hidden gem on the verge of regional fame, Kalamunda Shire mayor Margaret Thomas said.

“By contrast to other food, wine and cultural destinations in the state, the Perth Hills offers a more intimate connection with the environment, history, and venues where you can meet the maker, get up close and experience the history and walk amongst pristine natural bush and wildlife,” she said.

“We offer a more boutique and rustic tourism experience than other regions such as the Swan Valley and Margaret River Region and are aiming to take this experience to the next level with an exciting calendar of events, [at] award-winning wineries and venues and [with] unique heritage and history unrivalled throughout Western Australia.”

Tourism is an important economic driver for the region.

The total value of tourism related output for the Kalamunda Shire is estimated at $80.67 million, according to data provided by the council.

Over 145,000 visitor nights were recorded during 2019-20, according to the shire’s Profile id data. In 2018-19 prior to the onset of the pandemic there were 240,000 overnight visits to the area.

Wine regions experiencing growing demand

Colliers International agribusiness national director Tim Altschwager said local wine tourism areas have become a “go to” since Covid limited opportunities to travel.

“I would expect areas like Perth Hills are becoming very attractive for wine/tourist businesses,” he said.

“Similar to other states, picturesque areas close to CBDs are receiving increased demand and prices in these areas have appreciated.”

Wine businesses with strong local and national wine customers databases and online sales have done relatively well through the Covid times, Mr Altschwager said.

“As more people are working from home, this is very important,” he said.