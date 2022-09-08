Real commercial

Play a part in famed Cornelian Bay restaurant

News
Jarrad Bevan | 08 SEPTEMBER 2022

No.19 Queens Walk, Cornelian Bay, New Town. Picture: Supplied

NEW TOWN’S Cornelian Bay Boathouse is a restaurant unlike any other in Hobart.

The position is unreal, a beautiful setting right on the beach at Cornelian Bay and just 5km north of the Hobart CBD.

With river views, sprawling lawns, a popular playground and the Tasman Bridge as a backdrop, the restaurant is a destination for diners and one that enjoys an enviable reputation.

The building is owned by the vendor, and the sublease as landlord, is offered for sale.

Knight Frank commercial sales and leasing consultant Matthew Wallace said the building, with its land lease from the Hobart City Council — and subject to a sublease to the current business operators — was offered for sale at $650,000.

Cornelian Bay, 19 Queens Walk.

He said the Cornelian Bay Boathouse was originally constructed as a kiosk until purchased by the vendors 22 years ago.

“They demolished the building and built the current restaurant, function centre, and a modern kiosk facility,” Mr Wallace said.

“The restaurant occupies one of the most beautiful settings in Hobart, right on the beach at Cornelian Bay, with fabulous water views.

“It sits alongside Cornelian Bay Park, a regional playground with tracks through to the famous Heritage protected boatsheds alongside the Derwent River.

Cornelian Bay, 19 Queens Walk.

“The restaurant and cafe have great patronage from families who come to the area for walking, recreation and to play sport on the ovals, both through the week and on weekends.”

Mr Wallace said the Boathouse comprises a split-level layout, with seating for 25 people on the upper level and 60 on the lower level.

“There is lounge seating at one end and a feature is the two, split rock serveries.”

Cornelian Bay, 19 Queens Walk.

Knight Frank agent John Blacklow said this investment opportunity was a little bit different to others in that the land is leased from Council.

“The vendors own the building, and they sublease to the current tenant,” he said.

“Most importantly, it is a fantastic location and the restaurant business, together with the kiosk, is very successful.”

The Boathouse is located at No.15 Queens Walk in New Town.

    Related Articles

    News

    Byron Bay Hinterland Retreat hits the market

    Byron Bay Hinterland Retreat hits the market

    News

    Hunter Valley pub Caledonia Hotel, Singleton faces demolition over Australian flag

    Hunter Valley pub Caledonia Hotel, Singleton faces demolition over Australian flag

    News

    How to reward yourself as a small business owner

    How to reward yourself as a small business owner
    Related Articles

    News

    Byron Bay Hinterland Retreat hits the market

    Byron Bay Hinterland Retreat hits the market

    News

    Hunter Valley pub Caledonia Hotel, Singleton faces demolition over Australian flag

    Hunter Valley pub Caledonia Hotel, Singleton faces demolition over Australian flag

    News

    How to reward yourself as a small business owner

    How to reward yourself as a small business owner
    Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.