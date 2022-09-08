Play a part in famed Cornelian Bay restaurant

NEW TOWN’S Cornelian Bay Boathouse is a restaurant unlike any other in Hobart.

The position is unreal, a beautiful setting right on the beach at Cornelian Bay and just 5km north of the Hobart CBD.

With river views, sprawling lawns, a popular playground and the Tasman Bridge as a backdrop, the restaurant is a destination for diners and one that enjoys an enviable reputation.

The building is owned by the vendor, and the sublease as landlord, is offered for sale.

Knight Frank commercial sales and leasing consultant Matthew Wallace said the building, with its land lease from the Hobart City Council — and subject to a sublease to the current business operators — was offered for sale at $650,000.

He said the Cornelian Bay Boathouse was originally constructed as a kiosk until purchased by the vendors 22 years ago.

“They demolished the building and built the current restaurant, function centre, and a modern kiosk facility,” Mr Wallace said.

“The restaurant occupies one of the most beautiful settings in Hobart, right on the beach at Cornelian Bay, with fabulous water views.

“It sits alongside Cornelian Bay Park, a regional playground with tracks through to the famous Heritage protected boatsheds alongside the Derwent River.

“The restaurant and cafe have great patronage from families who come to the area for walking, recreation and to play sport on the ovals, both through the week and on weekends.”

Mr Wallace said the Boathouse comprises a split-level layout, with seating for 25 people on the upper level and 60 on the lower level.

“There is lounge seating at one end and a feature is the two, split rock serveries.”

Knight Frank agent John Blacklow said this investment opportunity was a little bit different to others in that the land is leased from Council.

“The vendors own the building, and they sublease to the current tenant,” he said.

“Most importantly, it is a fantastic location and the restaurant business, together with the kiosk, is very successful.”

The Boathouse is located at No.15 Queens Walk in New Town.