Plans to ‘enhance’ The Blacksmith Hub at Aldinga following million-dollar sale

The buyers of a business hub popular among tourists and locals in Adelaide’s south have plans to further revitalise the historic site.

Business couple Tony and Trenna Gentilcore snapped up Aldinga’s The Blacksmith Hub at 24 Old Coach Rd in a $1.35 million deal

Selling agent Robert van Gasteren, of Professionals Aldinga and Seaford, said the three businesses currently operating at the site would remain but the Gentilcore’s had “significant plans” for the 1860s cottage on the site, which would contribute to the property’s offering.

“They saw it as a unique opportunity and they’ve got the energy to enhance the work of the previous owners,” he said.

“I had a massive amount of interest in it but it did take quite a while to sell it to the right people.”

The property hit the market in May and went under contract in September but CoreLogic data shows the sale recently settled.

On a 1530sq m site, the property includes three main buildings, including the cottage that could be used as a two-bedroom residence.

It also has a small pop-up shop with veranda, a shed and two rainwater tanks.

Today it is leased by Spoilt Rotten Hair, the Goodness Coffee Company and the Little Rickshaw Vietnamese restaurant.

However, it has been home to several businesses since its establishment as Pengilly’s Blacksmith Shop in 1859.

Mr van Gasteren said when the property hit the market that it had also been used as an auto garage and funeral home throughout its 160-year history.

“It’s oozing with charm and character – it’s becoming increasingly popular with foodies and tourists alike,” Mr van Gasteren said in May.

While the sellers had owned the property for more than a decade, Mr van Gasteren said they were ready for new owners to take over so they could retire.