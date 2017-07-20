Real commercial

PICTURES: Tasmania’s incredible clifftop resort given go-ahead

Inspiration & Style
Adrian Ballantyne | 20 JULY 2017
The Table Cape development in Tasmania. Image: Silvester Fuller
The Table Cape development in Tasmania. Image: Silvester Fuller

A $70 million luxury resort built that will be built into the cliffs on the Tasmanian coastline has been given the green light.

The stunning development at Table Cape was approved this week by Waratah-Wynyard Council, more than a year after it was first mooted.

The Mercury reports the unique resort will feature 26 deluxe rooms, 16 premium suites, eight villa suites, a 250-seat restaurant, function centre with a capacity of 150 people, and a smaller function space about half that size.

Table Cape resort hotel Tasmania

The Table Cape resort will overlook Bass Strait. Picture: Silvester Fuller

In announcing the project last year, landowners Table Cape Enterprises said the resort, designed by architects Silvester Fuller and landscape architects Aspect Studios, would be unique to Tasmania’s northwest.

“Currently this region of Tasmania has no comparable offerings in the luxury boutique market,” project spokesperson Narelle Woodhouse said.

Table Cape resort Tasmania

The new complex will take in sweeping views from the Tasmania coastline.

Related Articles

Inspiration & Style

9 Most Haunted Properties In Australia

9 Most Haunted Properties In Australia

Inspiration & Style

Beauty is in the eye of the investor

Beauty is in the eye of the investor

Inspiration & Style

Inside’s Crown’s new ‘six star’ Sydney hotel

Inside’s Crown’s new ‘six star’ Sydney hotel
Related Articles

Inspiration & Style

9 Most Haunted Properties In Australia

9 Most Haunted Properties In Australia

Inspiration & Style

Beauty is in the eye of the investor

Beauty is in the eye of the investor

Inspiration & Style

Inside’s Crown’s new ‘six star’ Sydney hotel

Inside’s Crown’s new ‘six star’ Sydney hotel
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.