PICTURES: Tasmania’s incredible clifftop resort given go-ahead

A $70 million luxury resort built that will be built into the cliffs on the Tasmanian coastline has been given the green light.

The stunning development at Table Cape was approved this week by Waratah-Wynyard Council, more than a year after it was first mooted.

The Mercury reports the unique resort will feature 26 deluxe rooms, 16 premium suites, eight villa suites, a 250-seat restaurant, function centre with a capacity of 150 people, and a smaller function space about half that size.

In announcing the project last year, landowners Table Cape Enterprises said the resort, designed by architects Silvester Fuller and landscape architects Aspect Studios, would be unique to Tasmania’s northwest.