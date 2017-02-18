Real commercial

PICTURES: Melbourne comes alive for White Night

Adrian Ballantyne | 19 FEBRUARY 2017
White Night lit up Melbourne again this year. Picture: White Night Melbourne.
It’s the night that Melbourne’s CBD comes to life amid a sea of colour and stunning imagery, and last night didn’t disappoint.

Melbourne’s streets, buildings, laneways and parks were again transformed as White Night brought lighting displays, exhibitions, street performances, film, music, dance to the city between 7pm Saturday and 7am Sunday.

Many of the best pictures of the event were captured by the hundreds of thousands of Melburnians and visitors who ventured in to experience it.

SEE OUR SELECTION OF THEIR STUNNING IMAGES BELOW.

 

Forum Theatre

Projections on Flinders Street #whitenightmelb #whitenightmelbourne #melbourne

A post shared by Tim Uden (@timbug2) on

 

Royal Exhibition Building

#whitenightmelb Royal Exhibition Buildings projection

A post shared by mizkatharina (@mizkatharina) on

 

National Gallery of Victoria

@ngv #whitenightmelb 💥

A post shared by Nicole Levy-Atkinson (@nicolelevyatkinson) on

 

State Library 

State Library. #whitenightmelb #gobrownie #melbourne #statelibraryofvictoria

A post shared by Michael Brown (@go.brownie) on

 

Arts Centre

#whitenightmelb Lotus

A post shared by mizkatharina (@mizkatharina) on

 

Southgate

 

