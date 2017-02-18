PICTURES: Melbourne comes alive for White Night

White Night lit up Melbourne again this year. Picture: White Night Melbourne.

It’s the night that Melbourne’s CBD comes to life amid a sea of colour and stunning imagery, and last night didn’t disappoint.

Melbourne’s streets, buildings, laneways and parks were again transformed as White Night brought lighting displays, exhibitions, street performances, film, music, dance to the city between 7pm Saturday and 7am Sunday.

Many of the best pictures of the event were captured by the hundreds of thousands of Melburnians and visitors who ventured in to experience it.

Forum Theatre

Projections on Flinders Street #whitenightmelb #whitenightmelbourne #melbourne A post shared by Tim Uden (@timbug2) on Feb 18, 2017 at 12:09pm PST

Royal Exhibition Building

#whitenightmelb Royal Exhibition Buildings projection A post shared by mizkatharina (@mizkatharina) on Feb 18, 2017 at 11:25am PST

National Gallery of Victoria

@whitenightmelb: NGV International is all lit up in @viktor_and_rolf. If you’re in the city tonight, pop into the Gallery. We’re open until 7am and a special joint ticket offer is available to see David Hockney: Current and Viktor&Rolf: Fashion Artists for just $10. #NGV #WhiteNightMelb A post shared by National Gallery of Victoria (@ngvmelbourne) on Feb 18, 2017 at 2:36am PST

@ngv #whitenightmelb 💥 A post shared by Nicole Levy-Atkinson (@nicolelevyatkinson) on Feb 18, 2017 at 9:05am PST

State Library

State Library. #whitenightmelb #gobrownie #melbourne #statelibraryofvictoria A post shared by Michael Brown (@go.brownie) on Feb 18, 2017 at 12:44pm PST

Arts Centre

#whitenightmelb Lotus A post shared by mizkatharina (@mizkatharina) on Feb 18, 2017 at 11:32am PST

Southgate