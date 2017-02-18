PICTURES: Melbourne comes alive for White Night
It’s the night that Melbourne’s CBD comes to life amid a sea of colour and stunning imagery, and last night didn’t disappoint.
Melbourne’s streets, buildings, laneways and parks were again transformed as White Night brought lighting displays, exhibitions, street performances, film, music, dance to the city between 7pm Saturday and 7am Sunday.
Many of the best pictures of the event were captured by the hundreds of thousands of Melburnians and visitors who ventured in to experience it.
SEE OUR SELECTION OF THEIR STUNNING IMAGES BELOW.
Forum Theatre
Royal Exhibition Building
National Gallery of Victoria
State Library
Arts Centre
Southgate
Like us on Facebook to stay up to date with commercial property news: