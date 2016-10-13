Real commercial

PICTURES: Aussie venues among world’s best designs

Adrian Ballantyne | 13 OCTOBER 2016
Kitty Burns cafe in Abbotsford, Melbourne, has won a major design award.
Proving Australia’s eateries and bars are among the food and beverage destinations in the world, a trio of local venues has been named as winners at London’s prestigious Restaurant and Bar Design Awards. 

Melbourne cafe Kitty Burns, quaint Adelaide bar Pink Moon Saloon and Sydney’s So 9 were all recognised at the annual awards, which attracted entries from across Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific and Africa.

Kitty Burns

Designed by Melbourne studio Biasol, Kitty Burns won the UK and International Cafe category, with its timber features, soaring ceilings and wall greenery resonating with the judges.

 

Kitty Burns won plaudits for its high ceilings and use of timber.

Abbotsford cafe Kitty Burns.

Pink Moon Saloon

You’d be forgiven for walking past the Pink Moon Saloon, such is the way in which the tiny bar has been sandwiched into a former laneway between two office buildings, but the judges certainly noticed it, awarding it top points in the Australia and Asia Pacific Bar category.

Looking more like a hut than a modern bar, the Sans-Arc Studio-designed venue is memorable for its substantial use of timber, as well as its gorgeous courtyard area.

The blink-and-you'll-miss-it Pink Moon Saloon in Adelaide.

The Pink Moon Saloon's timber interior.

So 9

A clever use of space and a fresh take on street food was enough to net Sydney’s So 9 the prize as best restaurant design in the Australia and Asia Pacific region.

The street food restaurant, designed by Brandworks, is effectively split into three sections, each with its own culinary focus, whether it be takeaway lunches, noodles or Vietnamese pancakes.

Sydney street food restaurant So 9.

The eatery was awarded best restaurant design in Australia and the Asia Pacific.

