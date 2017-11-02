Real commercial

Pictures: A sneak peek at huge Melbourne Square development

Adrian Ballantyne | 02 NOVEMBER 2017
The Melbourne Square development will include six towers, including four residential.
Designs for stage one of the huge Melbourne Square development at Southbank have been unveiled.

Construction on the mixed-use precinct, which will feature six residential and commercial towers and is expected to cost $2.8 billion, is expected to begin this month, with the $500 million first stage to be completed by 2020.

Also part of the project is a 3700sqm public park, which will sit alongside the towers and their surrounding car parks.

Melbourne Square park

The precinct will including a 3700sqm park. Picture: Cox Architecture.

The development has been designed by Cox Architecture, with developer OSK Property appointing Multiplex to build the first stage earlier this month.

The two residential towers being constructed as part of stage one will be home to a staggering 1043 apartments.

Melbourne Square podium

The Level 8 podium will be spread across two full floors of two towers, with an outdoor pool, park and dining spaces. Picture: melbournesquare.com.au.

When it’s completed, the entire project will have four residential towers, a hotel, a commercial tower and a supermarket.

Melbourne Square hotel apartments development

The towers will include thousands of apartments, as well as a hotel. Picture: Cox Architecture.

Melbourne Square development

Stage one of the development is expected to be completed in 2020. Picture: Cox Architecture.

Melbourne Square development Southbank

Melbourne Square is being built at Southbank, just south of Melbourne’s CBD. Picture: Cox Architecture.

