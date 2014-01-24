Buy a slice of Australia

This weekend we are celebrating Australia Day – the day marking the arrival of the First Fleet from Britain.

January 26 is a day of citizenship ceremonies, awards, parties and barbecues. And it’s also when we reflect on all things uniquely Australian.

As such, today we bring you some commercial properties for sale across the nation – the likes of which you are unlikely to find anywhere else.

How much more Australian can you get than an underground opal shop in Coober Pedy?

The town is known as the opal capital of the world and is known for its underground houses and businesses.

The retail area of this property sits under the ground, along with an office/staff room area. Up above is a secured workshop and parking for eight cars.

Australia is also known for being the home of all things Big. The Big Pineapple. The Big Prawn. The Big Merino. The Big Trout (there’s two of them).

Well you now have the Big Olive.

This property, at Coonalpyn in South Australia, includes 2,726ha of land. There are 385ha of olive groves, with more than 100,000 olive trees, and 61ha of premium vineyard.

There’s also a fruit orchard with 6500 pine-nut trees on the property at Lot 1, Burns Rd.

And if that isn’t big enough for you, how about leasing some retail space inside one of the nation’s iconic big things, the Big Banana in Coffs Harbour.

It includes about 180sqm retail space above the “Candy Kitchen”.

But for many of us, Australia Day is about getting away from it all with family and friends. Camping, perhaps.

What could be more Aussie than camping at the Billabong caravan park, hotel and motel in Shark Bay, WA.

The property was recently renovated and sits half-way between Geraldton and Carnarvon.

Finally, what could be more Australian than this…

The Australian Hotel in Gympie, Queensland, has a drive-through bottle-shop, commercial kitchen, 11 accommodation rooms, a large back deck and it sits on a hilltop position in the town.

