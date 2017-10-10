Own a slice of resort heaven in Vanuatu

Hotels this stunning don’t come along every day.

A Vanuatu resort rated among the island nation’s best – and undoubtedly one of the world’s most picturesque – is on the market, in a hotel offering sure to attract keen interest from international hoteliers and investors.

Positioned among five hectares of tropical gardens and bounded by three private beaches, the 4.5-star Eratap Beach Resort is touted as Vanuatu’s first high-end luxury resort, and if the pictures are anything to go by, it’s hard to argue with that assessment.

The resort, just 20km from Bauerfield International Airport and 15km from Vanuatu’s capital, Port Vila, has 14 beachfront villas (six of which have private pools), a restaurant, bar, jetty and a main pool.

Among the services on offer to guests are surfing, kayaking, fishing, hiking and cycling, all of which operate directly from the resort.

Savills’ Nic Simarro and Max Cooper are marketing the property, which will be sold with vacant possession.

The listing comes after Australian hoteliers and hospitality group Zagame Corporation put Vanuatu’s Grand Hotel and Casino on the market earlier this year, amid heightened investor interest for resort-style assets.

Simarro says the Eratap Beach Resort, which was ranked as the country’s number one hotel on TripAdvisor for eight years, and now sits at number three, is also renowned for its easy access to some of the best surf in Vanuatu.

“Not only has Eratap Beach Resort won a number of awards, it was also voted one of the Top 25 Small Hotels in the World (at the) 2016 Travellers Choice Awards,” he says.

He also points to the country’s steadily improving infrastructure, and says tourists are continue to flock in big numbers.

“Tourism is the driving force of the Vanuatu economy and the country is excellently set up to support this key industry. Whilst Australians and New Zealanders still make up the bulk of tourists visiting Vanuatu, the number of Chinese tourists is rapidly increasing, along with a steadily growing European and American market.”

The Eratap Beach Resort is for sale via expressions of interest, which close on October 20.