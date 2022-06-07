Real commercial

Own a slice of paradise in the heart of wine region

News
Jagmeeta Joy | 07 JUNE 2022

For those looking to spend a luxurious weekend away from the hustle and bustle of city life or enjoy a romantic getaway, the Brice Hill Country Lodge has been a popular choice.

The highly-rated bed and breakfast accommodation, nestled in the heart of the Clare Valley, has impressed visitors with not just its hospitality but also its picture-perfect surroundings. It is now looking for new owners.

62 Warenda Rd, Clare. Pic: supplied.

Enjoying proximity to the famed Reisling Trail, and situated just 2km from Clare, the property sits on 2.7 acres of land.

Built in 2005 as a boutique residence, it comprises four luxury suites, each complete with a kitchen, spa, built-in/walk-in wardrobes and a fireplace.

The perfect spot to soak in the surroundings. Pic: supplied.

High ceilings and bay windows are a recurring feature throughout the property, giving it the feel of a grand country home. The suites have been given individual touches and are elegantly styled.

The suites exude comfort and elegance. Pic: supplied.

One of the stunning highlights of the property is a well-maintained English style garden and a central rotunda that is perfect for an evening soiree. It’s also the ideal spot to sit back and relax in a serene setting. There’s also a swimming pool on the property to enjoy in summer.

A cosy fireplace setting. Pic: supplied.

The property has been presented to market by Rob Calaby and Tren Vine of Calaby Real Estate.

“The Clare Valley wine region is much sought-after and this is a unique opportunity for a keen investor to secure an incredible facility with all the hard work done,” Mr Calaby said.

A kitchen with a view. Pic: supplied.

“It is a high quality, luxury country escape, with an excellent reputation. The proximity to wineries and local sights is an added advantage,” he added.

Price: $1.3 million.

Agent: Calaby Real Estate, Rob Calaby 0428 560 301 and Tren Vine 0418 812 381.

    Related Articles

    News

    Offices paving the way for a new future of wellness and experience for workers

    Offices paving the way for a new future of wellness and experience for workers

    News

    Australian wineries luring diverse and thirsty buyer pool

    Australian wineries luring diverse and thirsty buyer pool

    News

    The North Geelong jobs boom from city’s economic pivot

    The North Geelong jobs boom from city’s economic pivot
    Related Articles

    News

    Offices paving the way for a new future of wellness and experience for workers

    Offices paving the way for a new future of wellness and experience for workers

    News

    Australian wineries luring diverse and thirsty buyer pool

    Australian wineries luring diverse and thirsty buyer pool

    News

    The North Geelong jobs boom from city’s economic pivot

    The North Geelong jobs boom from city’s economic pivot
    Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.