Own a slice of paradise in the heart of wine region

For those looking to spend a luxurious weekend away from the hustle and bustle of city life or enjoy a romantic getaway, the Brice Hill Country Lodge has been a popular choice.

The highly-rated bed and breakfast accommodation, nestled in the heart of the Clare Valley, has impressed visitors with not just its hospitality but also its picture-perfect surroundings. It is now looking for new owners.

Enjoying proximity to the famed Reisling Trail, and situated just 2km from Clare, the property sits on 2.7 acres of land.

Built in 2005 as a boutique residence, it comprises four luxury suites, each complete with a kitchen, spa, built-in/walk-in wardrobes and a fireplace.

High ceilings and bay windows are a recurring feature throughout the property, giving it the feel of a grand country home. The suites have been given individual touches and are elegantly styled.

One of the stunning highlights of the property is a well-maintained English style garden and a central rotunda that is perfect for an evening soiree. It’s also the ideal spot to sit back and relax in a serene setting. There’s also a swimming pool on the property to enjoy in summer.

The property has been presented to market by Rob Calaby and Tren Vine of Calaby Real Estate.

“The Clare Valley wine region is much sought-after and this is a unique opportunity for a keen investor to secure an incredible facility with all the hard work done,” Mr Calaby said.

“It is a high quality, luxury country escape, with an excellent reputation. The proximity to wineries and local sights is an added advantage,” he added.

Price: $1.3 million.

Agent: Calaby Real Estate, Rob Calaby 0428 560 301 and Tren Vine 0418 812 381.