Out-of-state buyers eye Tassie coastal prize

Location is key in the property sector, and never more so than in a tourism venture.

Here on Tasmania’s lauded East Coast, there are just 50m between a beautiful sandy beach and this top-quality cabin and tourist park.

The Swansea Holiday Park, at No.2 Bridge St, is set on 1.14ha of land and boasts a fully-renovated four-bedroom family home, 23 refurbished cabins, 36 powered sites, reception, an amenities block, guest laundry, camp kitchen/recreation room, a barbecue hut and dog wash facilities, too.

Elders Tasmania commercial sales and leasing representative, John Blacklow, said the property had many fine attributes, including the park’s extensive upgrades.

“The owners have renovated and refurbished in the last couple of years to a very high standard,” Mr Blacklow said.

“And the Heritage Listed residence has just been refurbished.”

The 213sq m residence was originally built in 1860, and is known as Gemmells Cottage.

It features timber floors, stucco-faced rubble stone, timber window frames, and there is a weatherboard-clad skillion.

The park faces towards Schouten Island with breathtaking views across Great Oyster Bay to Freycinet Peninsula and the famous Hazards.

The location is about 130km from either Hobart or Launceston, 59km to Freycinet National Park and 43km to Bicheno.

Its 2024 annual revenue of about $946,489 provides a healthy profit.

The park offers a variety of cabin types, including a studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, family, superior family, and even a pet-friendly cabin.

The business is currently operated under management.

Mr Blacklow said the holiday park would ideally suit a working couple who would have the benefit of living in a large, comfortable, fully renovated home.

Or, alternatively, he said, the property lends itself to a corporate acquisition as excellent management systems are already in place.

“To date, the majority of the inquiries have been from interstate, mainly Queensland and South Australia,” he said.

“They recognise Swansea is a beautiful seaside town and the park has proximity to a popular long sandy beach.

“The golf course is adjacent, and the park is only a five-minute walk into the township.

“The owners have built up considerable goodwill by offering an exceptional experience, whereby a lot of their clientele come back year after year.

“An inspection is a delight, and it is certainly priced to sell.”

Available with vacant possession, the freehold and business is for sale, priced at “Offers in excess of $3m”.