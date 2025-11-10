Osborne Park Association backs Gurner hotel deal for mansion

A community association advocating to keep a historic North Geelong mansion in public hands has backed a council deal for a heritage redevelopment as a luxury hotel, events centre and wellness spa with luxury developer Tim Gurner.

The Osborne Park Association congratulated Geelong’s council for voting unanimously to proceed with a public-private partnership with the Gurner and Montgomery Property consortium to reinstate and reimagine the heritage listed 1857 Osborne House mansion.

The consortium would sign a 50-year peppercorn lease agreement with the City for the Swinburne St property, which would remain in public ownership.

Osborne Park Association president Cheryl Scott said members had worked tirelessly for more than 30 years with successive councils and council officers to achieve an outcome that recognises the property’s history and heritage values.

The partnership ensures a community component will remain available through meeting spaces amid the redevelopment, she said.

The council endorsed contributing $8m towards the heritage restoration of the mansion under a conservation management plan.

“The community as represented for 27 years by the Osborne Park Association will also continue to offer the intellectual capital of our members in our advocacy for its future use and have input into the final outcome, as can any community member through council’s Have Your Say portal when the time comes,” Ms Scott said.

“Osborne Park Association members are pleased and encouraged to have this proposal by Gurner Montgomery progressing to the next stage but it is only the start of a process.”

The redevelopment would see the mansion turned into a luxury boutique hotel with 10 heritage hotel suites and 40 luxury eco stays, a waterfront restaurant, a lounge bar and conference and events centre, including space for a huge marquee overlooking the water.

The historic stables would be converted health and wellness zone.

Osborne House was initially a private home, but served as a country house for the Governor of Victoria, an officer training college, military hospital and First World War submarine base for the Royal Australian Navy and Second World War army training centre.

The former Shire of Corio used the site for offices until amalgamation in 1993, when the property was deemed surplus for the fledgling City of Greater Geelong.

“Many concepts for the future of the property have been presented over the three decades since and it was always in danger of being sold,” Ms Scott said.

Osborne House was an endowment belonging to the people of Geelong, Ms Scott said, and described the 2021 decision to retain it in public ownership as a victory for the community.

Gurner and Montgomery will work with architects Lovell Chen, Cera Stribley and landscape architects TCL on the project.

The developers need a planning permit and approval from Heritage Victoria to proceed.

“There is much to be considered, investigated and finalised before a defined outcome is reached,” Ms Scott said.

“We sincerely thank councillors, CEO Ali Wastie and council officers for their willingness to progress this proposal and look forward to next steps.”