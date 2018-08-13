Opportunity knocks at these NSW pubs

There’s nothing we all love more than a great Aussie pub.

Our cities and towns are rife with them, and New South Wales is no exception. So why not let your enthusiasm bubble over and snap up one of the pubs currently on the market across the state?

Here are some of the pubs you’ve got to choose from.

The Railway Hotel, Bathurst

Come for the beer and the stunning views over Bathurst’s surrounds. Stay for the development potential.

That’s the sell at the Railway Hotel, which will be auctioned this Friday, August 17 and is expected to attract interest from investors and developers, as well as hoteliers.

Featuring six hotel rooms with shared bathroom facilities, a three-bedroom managers residence, a commercial kitchen, dining room, public bar, beer garden and Keno facilities, this great country pub

But its biggest asset could be the 1050sqm block of land it sits on, with its position in the middle of Bathurst and proximity to Charles Sturt University expected to lend itself to the development of short or long-term accommodation.

Ray White’s Andrew Rendall, Louise Ireland and Pat Bird are marketing the property.

Bribbaree Hotel, Bribbaree

Just over 100 years old, the Bribbaree Hotel is more than a local institution in this one-pub town.

Touted by agents Ray White as a community meeting place, the heritage hotel features a two-storey, double brick building with sweeping verandahs and a rustic beer garden, and awaits a new owner-operator to make it their own.

Accomodation at the hotel includes nine guest rooms with shared bathrooms, as well as a two-bedroom owner/manager residence. All the classic pub features are there: a public bar, dining room with open fireplace and a commercial kitchen.

The hotel is listed at $295,000.

Shamrock Hotel, Greenethorpe

Those with dreams of owning a country pub can walk right into one in country NSW that won’t break the bank.

Just $275,000 gets you into the Shamrock Hotel at Greenethorpe, about three-and-a-half hours west of Sydney.

As well as being the focal point of the town, the property has six guest rooms and benefits from the nearby historic Iandra Castle homestead, which sees an influx of tourists for its regular open days.

Additionally, the pub’s kitchen has been extensively upgraded, while the property has solar power and a modern bulk beer system.

Norfolk Hotel, Redfern

As quirky as it is well-positioned, Redfern’s Norfolk Hotel is a weekly destination for thousands of diners and revellers.

And you could be the next hotelier to steer the ship, with the Norfolk’s business for sale through Ray White Hotels.

The city fringe pub is styled as an American dive bar, with the popular House of Crabs restaurant on the first floor, as well as a ground floor bar, bistro, beer garden and function room. It is leased until 2033, plus options to extend.

The hotel’s business (but not the building) is for sale via expressions of interest.

Oxford Tavern, Petersham

Another American BBQ-themed pub, the Oxford Tavern in inner-city Petersham has plenty of upside.

The business on New Canterbury Rd is on the market, and while the pub’s bar, bistro, beer garden and function space are well-frequented, its the seven unused accommodation rooms that will have potential operators excited.

The seven pub-style rooms upstairs can be reactivated by whoever buys the business, with the current lease running until at least 2033.