Only way is ‘Up’ for old boarding house site in Kensington

It’s been described as a bit like the old Victorian house surrounded by new buildings in the movie ‘Up’ — and now, it’s set to sell to developers for a motser.

Owned by the Prodromou family since 1975 when the patriarch, Erotocritos Yianni Prodromou, bought 173-175 Anzac Pde, Kensington, for $52,000, it seems time’s up for the 18-room boarding house.

Fast forward half a century, and William Tsagaris of Bradfield BadgerFox has a $13.5m price guide for the 607sqm site in an expressions of interest campaign closing September 30.

“The ad only went live yesterday and I’ve been inundated with inquiry,” says Tsagaris.

“It’s a bit of a mix, people are thinking to potentially do it as student accommodation — like build to rent — and some want to put a hotel there, which could be a smart move since there’s not a lot of hotels around here.”

In recent years, the neighbours have sold up — for $13.8m and $15.25m — and those sites have become seven and nine-storey buildings full of units to cater for the nearby University of NSW students.

The tiny one-bed studios rent out for $715 per week, Tsagaris says.

“It’s very lucrative,” he says.

Even the Prodromou family has doing OK, with the existing run-down building collecting $250k a year from its short-term and long-term tenants.

But with this being one of the last development sites in Kensington, its days as the old boarding house were always going to be numbered.

