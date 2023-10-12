One of Tasmania’s largest privately owned native forests is for sale

A 936ha property located one and a half hours’ drive from Hobart has hit the market and is attracting inquiries from all over the world.

This comes on the back of news that Tasmania’s largest private forestry company, Forico, has been bought by a consortium of investors that includes UniSuper.

Known as Black Mountain Estate, the Tasman Peninsula property is one of Southern Tasmania’s largest privately owned native forests.

It is the first time the estate has been offered on the market after 28 years of family ownership.

The property is listed for sale with Colliers and @realty.

Agribusiness national director at Colliers Duncan McCulloch said Black Mountain Estate is well positioned at Stormlea adjoining Mt Raoul and Cape Raoul State Reserve, a pristine wilderness location with sweeping ocean views.

“The estate is benefited with significant volumes of hardwood timber,” he said.

“This provides an array of diversified forestry opportunities, as well as the potential for biodiversity stewardship, carbon farming or tourism pursuits.”

Stormlea is a 17-minute drive from the tourist destination Port Arthur Historic Site.

The property’s commercial hardwood species consist predominantly of eucalyptus obliqua, with significant areas of eucalyptus regnans.

It has an average elevation of 307m above sea level and its predominant soil type is kurosols.

The estate has good access and a quality road network system throughout the property, underpinning future harvesting operations and efficient transport options.

@realty sales associate Adrian Whelan said the majority of the estate has been declared as Private Timber Reserves.

“This facilitates all forestry operations, including the establishment, growing and harvesting of timber, including over 62,000 cubic metres of merchantable poles and 100,000 cubic metres of merchantable sawlog,” he said.

“The major economic activities in the Tasman Peninsula municipality include forestry, tourism and farming, and the region is world renowned for its outstanding natural assets and scenic beauty, offering high standard recreation opportunities including bushwalking, fishing, boating and surfing.”

Prior to launching the property to market, the owner engaged Technical Forest Services to provide an independent review of the site’s standing timber. Details can be obtained via the agents.

Black Mountain Estate will be sold by expression of interest, closing on November 16 at 4pm (AEDT).