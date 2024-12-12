High Street Memories: The Design Files’ Lucy Feagins on Brunswick Street, Fitzroy

The Design Files founder and editor Lucy Feagins has been writing about home and interior design for 16 years, inspired by modern architecture, design and art. Now she brings the printed version of her digital business with the arrival of The Design Files Magazine.

From its headquarters in Collingwood, Feagins is all about bringing back the old school charm of printed matter to her legions of fans who live for the slow print movement.

The mother of one who lives in Fitzroy with her furniture designer husband Gordy Johnson reminisces about the charm of Brunswick Street Fitzroy which takes her back to her days as a university student.

Earliest memories

I fell in love with Brunswick Street when I was attending Melbourne University between 1999 to 2002. At the time I was living with my mum bayside, but all my university friends lived in share houses in Fitzroy and Carlton. Brunswick Street was our favourite haunt.

It’s nostalgic for me because it’s the neighbourhood I spent my formative years and went from being teenager to becoming a young adult. Now I live just metres from Brunswick Street with my own family – so I guess you could say it really got under my skin.

I was studying Creative Arts back then, and Brunswick Street became a regular stop for cheap meals and drinks after studying all day. Regular spots I loved included Vegie Bar for dinner, Bimbo Deluxe for $2 pizzas – yes really. It’s now gone back to its former identity as The Punters Club again.

Brunswick Street was a bustling, bohemian village, full of interesting characters and a diverse array of shops, cafes and restaurants back in the late ’90s and early 2000s. It felt a bit like the location of a cult movie. In fact Love and Other Catastrophes was an Australian TV series that was filmed around Brunswick Street in the late ’90s and it captured a lot of the vibe of this era in Melbourne.

Some of my favourite spots to dine back then [and still to this day] include Mario’s. It’s where I go for a quick and tasty bowl of pasta. I was a regular at Gypsy Bar for a late-night drink and Brunswick Street Bookstore to peruse books whilst waiting for a table at Mario’s was a regular thing to do then as well.

Local characters

The waiters at Mario’s are a memorable stand-out for me. Their waistcoats and ties were always a distinctive part of the streetscape.

There was also an artist type character who used to stride up and down Brunswick Street with a Driza-bone and a big wide-brimmed hat on. Sometimes he would create art on the street. Haven’t seen him for years, but these days we have carrot man instead – which is a nice evolution.

No longer

Gypsy Bar was a local’s favourite for years, a dark and cosy wine bar where I would go for early dates with my then crush, now husband, Gordy. Polyester Books was another much-loved local favourite – a bookstore specialising in obscure and subversive books – they also had a record store up the street called Polyester. The bookshop was a kooky store that encapsulated Brunswick Street’s alternative spirit so perfectly.

Stood the test of time

It has to be Mario’s. When Mario’s goes, it will be an extremely sad day for Fitzroy. Almost 40 years old, this no-nonsense, colourful, welcoming Italian diner is still as bustling as it was on day one. They serve up quick and tasty breakfast, lunch and dinner. Watching the world go by from the seat in the window, with the neon sign overhead, is a core memory for me. That neon sign should be heritage listed.

Many of the places on Brunswick Street from the late 90s and early 2000s have gone, but those that remain strong are still there. From Mario’s, Sila Espresso Bar [for old school Italian coffee], Vegie Bar and even the bookstore remains. Brunswick Street always been a hub for artists and creative people, which gives it such a wonderful energy.

New kid on the block

Pidapipo Gelateria. I love the bold lighting and sleek stainless-steel fit-out. This store is iconic in a new era -and, of course the authentic house-made gelato is so good.