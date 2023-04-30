One of nation’s longest running boat yards is for sale

A HUON boat yard with a 160-year history has hit the market offering a rare buying opportunity.

This historic and well-known property sits on the water’s edge with a Crown Lease in place.

Wilsons Boat Yard was established in 1863 and is one of Australia’s oldest continually operating boat building businesses.

Homelands Property director Chris Duggan said it was “very unusual” for a property like this one to come to market.

“They’re few and far between to begin with, let alone having one come to market,” he said.

“It would be very hard to say how long it will be before something similar becomes available again.”

Mr Duggan said there were a number of target buyers for the property.

“First thoughts would be boat builders and or marine technicians,” he said.

“But we would also expect interest from those looking for something for their own private use.

“Any marine-based operation — like fisheries, for example — could use the boat yard as a maintenance and servicing depot for their vessels.

“We also believe the boat yard would be a great prospect for a tourism operation, especially with its historical background and relatively central location.”

The yard is fully operational and features a large custom designed modern waterfront shed; a private 30m jetty; a 20-tonne slipway with a cradle and motor extending out to 70m; mooring for up to a 45-foot vessel; mooring piles; three-phase power; a 20-foot container workshop with 120/240 VDC 15amp power; 20-foot storage container; an original small timber workshop area with an operational historic band saw; plus additional storage sheds.

Mr Duggan said other potential inclusions, such as tools, machinery, specialised equipment and stock, and the ongoing use of the Wilsons name, could be considered at the time of contract negotiations.

“The next owner may also choose to explore the possibility of establishing a caretaker’s cottage on-site,” he said.

Located at No.7161 Channel Hwy, Gardners Bay, this Port Cygnet Bay property is just five-minutes from central Cygnet and just across the bay from the Cygnet Yacht Club.

No.7161 Channel Hwy, Gardners Bay is listed with Homelands Property at $850,000.

Viewings by appointment only.