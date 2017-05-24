Once in 40 years sale for historic Adelaide property

Adelaide’s George House is for sale for the first time in more than four decades.

Historic Adelaide property-turned-commercial premises George House has been put on the market for the first time in more than four decades.

The grand and renowned late-1800s house, which features a tower that was originally used to watch ships coming and going from the nearby harbour, sits in the heart of Norwood’s shopping precinct on The Parade, and remains in pristine condition, having been carefully maintained.

It’s three levels and 621sqm of floor space are fully leased to eight tenants including long-time occupier, graphic design company Shadia Design, which has leased part of the property for 30 years.

CBRE’s Ben Heritage and Harry Einarson are marketing the property on behalf of its private owners.

Heritage says the opportunity to buy a retail property with roots in the 1800s is a rarity in Adelaide.

“George House is a grand old building steeped in rich history. No other building along Norwood Parade offers these unique characteristics and qualities,” Heritage says.

“When the building was first built in the late 1800s, the tower was used to watch the ships coming and going from the outer harbour, but now it has a much more economic and commercial nature to it, being leased to eight different tenants.”

Einarson says the property has been maintained over the years to ensure it stays true to its history.

“George House has been under the same ownership for the past 40 years or so and has provided the current owners with years of pride and joy through maintaining and restoring the grand opulence of this magnificent building,” Einarson says.

“In the 1980s, the current owners undertook substantial renovations with a three-level extension to expand and provide further office accommodation.”

George House is for sale via expressions of interest, which close on June 8 at 4pm.