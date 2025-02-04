Old Belalie Hotel in country SA up for grabs mid reno

It’s no more than a shell of its former self. But this iconic country pub has plenty of buyers looking to tap into its endless potential – along with crazy low mortgage repayments of just $336 a week.

The Jamestown property in SA’s Mid North region, known as Old Belalie Hotel, has returned to the market with a price guide of $275,000 – plus GST – less than two years after selling to a Queensland based investor.

It means buyers could snap up the property at 36 to 40 Ayr St for as little as $336 a week, based on a 20 per cent deposit and a 6.44 per cent interest rate.

Selling agent James Wardle of Wardle Co. Real Estate said the pub had been stripped to its bone, offering a blank canvas to buyers.

RELATED

South Australia’s most haunted pub hits the market

I went to a property inspection and caught a ghost on camera

Hammond Hotel with original, untouched bar, sells for spooky price

SIGN UP NOW FOR OUR FREE REAL ESTATE NEWSLETTER

“An investor bought it and planned to renovate and update it but ended up having a change in direction, a change of heart and wanting to invest elsewhere,” he said.

“The original buyer (in 2022) was looking to open a wine and whiskey bar, something a little different to a beer pouring pub…and we’re already getting some interest from buyers looking to do something similar or a variation to your standard country pub.

“Some buyers are also looking at accommodation upstairs to capitalise on the pub’s tourism factor.

“You could also have a big dining area downstairs. There’s a lot of potential here.”

Mr Wardle said buyer interest predominantly came from local buyers with one formal offer already on the table.

“It’s located in one of the most prominent places in town and everyone would love to see something made out of it,” he said.

“It does need a bit of love but there’s scope to do a lot with this place.”

The two-storey stone building has 10 rooms with ensuite provisions, two of which are double and four are single rooms with shared amenities.

Most of the plumbing has already been renewed and all electricity has been repositioned into a central switchboard.

A new balustrade for the full length of the balcony, which cost $25,000, will also be included in the sale but the new owners will need to install it.