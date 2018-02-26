Oh-so-’80s: ‘Time warp’ wedding venue hits market

Much of the wedding venue is in original 1980s condition.

Pink carpet, mirrored walls, fake plants and chequered floors — it’s clear this dated wedding reception venue was once much-loved, but the romance has lost its sheen.

The doors of the ‘Sherbrooke Celeste’ reception venue closed in 1993 and will only open again on Saturday for a single inspection after hitting the market for $1.45-$1.595 million.

Fletchers, Yarra Ranges agent David McKay says the property at 5 Sherbrooke Rd, Sherbrooke, is a “time warp” but the flame could be rekindled with a bit of work.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

“It feels like you’re stepping back to the early 80s,” he says.

“There are old photos on the walls of people who have been married there, all of the furniture has been left there, there’s music cassettes left in the kitchen.

“They’ve literally walked out of there one day and shut it up and all the stuff is still in there, pots and pans in the kitchen, old promotional brochures and paperwork lying around, everything was left as it was.”

Aside from the old reception venue, there’s also a three-bedroom house built in the 1920s and another constructed in 1997 — where the vendors have lived — on the 1.2 ha property.

“You could reinstate it as a wedding venue, set it up as a lifestyle or yoga retreat or even run it as a business centre, so it still has the capacity to be run as a commercial operation,” Mr McKay said.

He added the area was thriving, with celebrity chef Shannon Bennett’s Piggery Cafe and historic estate Burnham Beeches just a few doors down.

This article from the Herald Sun first appeared as “‘Time warp’ wedding venue back on market”.