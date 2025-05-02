Ocean Grove beachside holiday park Ti-Tree Village listed for sale

Long-time owners of Ocean Grove’s Ti-Tree Village are selling the top rated tourist accommodation property after decades welcoming holiday-makers.

The listing of the substantial 5775sq m site, just 250m from the main beach, is being marketed as a “extremely rare” development or business opportunity in the heart of the town.

Price hopes are between $9m and $10m for the self-contained holiday park, which can be purchased as one parcel or three separate lots.

Gross Waddell ICR is calling for expression by May 29.

Ti-Tree Village was last year named Ocean Grove’s top accommodation property in Booking.com’s annual traveller review.

Owners and sisters Tiffany Trickey and Jodie Wynn, who parents started the business in 1982, said in a Facebook post that the family was selling with a heavy heart but planned to be in operation for at least another year.

Gross Waddell ICR director Danny Clark said the rare large landholding, at 28-34 Orton St, Ocean Grove, offered unparalleled development potential in an exclusive beachside location.

He said sites of this nature were often privately held for generations in Ocean Grove and Barwon Heads.

“28-34 Orton St boasts a favourable residential zoning, with a blended General Residential and Neighbourhood Residential zoning, providing scope for a luxury development opportunity (STCA) or the ability to continue the holiday park operation,” Mr Clark said.

The holiday park comprises 15 self-contained units, a reception building, former restaurant and a house.

Fellow listing agent Andrew Waddell said it had established itself as a popular choice for visitor holiday-makers.

“(It) boasts a renowned reputation as a holiday park providing inherent value to occupy or to generate holding income,” he said.

The property has three frontages to Orton, Field and Baker streets and is 550m from shops and eateries in Ocean Grove’s main shopping strip.

Ms Trickey and Ms Wynn’s parents Jan and Roger opened Ti-Tree Village more than 40 years ago and the family kept progressively building more cottages at the property.

They pair, who were born and raised in the seaside town, returned with their own families to run the business about 25 years ago.