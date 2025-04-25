Historic Queenscliff Brewhouse to reopen after Australian Venue Co refurbishment

Beers will again flow at the Queenscliff Brewhouse later this year as one of Australia’s largest hospitality groups prepares to relaunch the historic hotel.

The Australian Venue Co (AVC), founded by pub baron Bruce Dixon, is planning a major refurbishment of the 146-year-old landmark, formerly known as the Esplanade Hotel.

It’s scheduled to reopen for business in September.

Queenscliff Brewing most recently operated the corner pub at 2 Gellibrand St, Queenscliff, as a restaurant, brewery, distillery and whiskey lounge but closed the doors in February after going into administration last September.

AVC acquired the renovated property last year and is now selling the asset with a new 10-year lease which secures its long-term future.

The pub will join the company’s stable of more than 235 hospitality venues across the country, including Geelong’s Eureka hotel and iconic venues such as the Esplanade and Prince hotels in St Kilda.

Australia’s second largest hotel group has another four further 10-year options on the Queenscliff watering hole through to 2075.

Burgess Rawson agents Matthew Wright and Neville Smith are handling the sale as part of an investment portfolio auction at Crown Casino on May 14.

Mr Wright said AVC’s substantial investment in the imminent refurbishment further enhanced long-term security for potential investors.

Artists impressions show plans for the hotel include retaining the building’s historic facade, while revamping the bar, restaurant and beer garden.

The 1402sq m property offers prospective buyers a net income of $358,685 per annum plus GST, with fixed 2.75 per cent annual rental reviews ensuring long-term growth.

Attractive lease terms offer a set and forget investment, with AVC responsible for all outgoings, building insurance, public liability insures, repairs and maintenance.

The 1879 hotel is a landmark in the Bellarine Peninsula town, 35 minutes from Geelong, where it’s strategically located metres from Princess Park and Queenscliff jetty on the main thoroughfare for Queenscliff-Sorrento ferry foot traffic.

Mr Wright said the desirable coastal location benefited from a significant tourism influx, with the population ballooning during the summer months.

“Queenscliff itself is a well-established town with a median house price of $1.44m, reflecting the area’s appeal as an affluent destination,” he said.

Record show the Queenscliff Brewhouse last changed hands for $4.4m on Christmas Eve.

It is being sold as part of Investment Portfolio Auction 176, at 10.30am on May 14.