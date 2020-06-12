NSW Top 5: Your chance to own Vision Valley

The hunt is on for the next operator of well-known retreat and conference facility Vision Valley, which is now on the market.

And there’s been no shortage of early interest in the sprawling bush property, which was New South Wales’ most viewed listing on realcommercial.com.au over the past week.

The property at Arcadia is being offered with vacant possession, giving buyers the chance to take over an asset that includes 73 acres of land adjoining a national park, accommodation for 274 guests, main auditorium, large commercial kitchen, open air amphitheatre, offices and meeting rooms.

Those who’ve attended a camp or conference at the facility know there’s plenty of activities on offer, including a large playing field, archery range, high and low rope course, canoeing, beach volleyball court, two large swimming pools, camp fire, natural wall rock climbing, waterslide, abseiling and a flying fox.

Here are the other properties that drew the biggest crowd online.

A PIECE OF BATHURST HISTORY

99 Keppel Street, Bathurst

Formerly a Freemasons headquarters and more recently set up as a hospitality and function venue, this Bathurst building has stood the test of time.

And now it’s seeking a new owner to make it their own, with the property on the market with vacant possession.

Its future options are almost endless, with current zoning allowing uses including childcare, a community centre, hotel or motel accommodation and a medical centre.

Spanning two levels of commercial and accommodation space, the property is ready to host events, with a commercial kitchen already installed.

NEW RESTAURANT OR A HOME IN THE MAKING?

35 Glebe Point Road, Glebe

Commercial listings in Glebe are as rare as they are popular, so it hasn’t taken long for a buzz to develop around this former Glebe restaurant.

Offered for $1.65 million with vacant possession, the building could be reinvigorated as a food venue, while the chance also exists to turn the upstairs area into a residence.

Zoned for mixed use, its previous tenant paid more than $160,000 per annum, with the commercial kitchen and grease trap still intact.

And it’s hard to beat that location – only two minutes to Broadway Shopping Centre and five minutes to the Sydney CBD.

BUILD-READY APARTMENT SITE

26 Sparkes Street, Camperdown

The hard work has been done at this Camperdown office building, which could continue in its current guise but also comes with DA approval for 21 studio rental apartments.

Included in the potential sale is a design scheme by award-winning architects DesignInc, with the property’s handy inner city position an attractive spot for short-term renters.

Agents estimate the potential gross annual revenue from the apartments, should the buyer build them, at more than $577,200.

An expressions of interest campaign closes on July 2.

SECURE A MAJOR SLICE OF SURRY HILLS

10-14 Waterloo Street, Surry Hills

One of Surry Hills’ most prominent office buildings is on the market, with its longstanding tenants a bonus.

Only a week after another of the suburb’s well-known building’s was NSW’s most viewed commercial property, the Waterloo St tower is shaping as one of Sydney’s biggest potential sales of the year.

Returning around $6 million in net annual rent when fully leased, the property has almost 7000sqm of floorspace leased to 14 tenants, with 76% of the lettable area occupied by ASX-listed companies.

Offering CBD views, the building also has 49 basement car parks. Is it being sold through expressions of interest, which close on July 8.