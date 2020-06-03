Well-known Surry Hills corner captures NSW market’s attention

This Surry Hills property was the most-viewed in NSW.

Commercial property buyers are eyeing inner-city redevelopment opportunities in big numbers, with a prime and well-known corner site in Surry Hills the most viewed property online in New South Wales over the past week.

The prominent freehold corner building at 466 Cleveland Street, Surry Hills, which is being sold vacant and with development approval, has three street frontages and has been given the tick for medical and dental use, offering value-add potential for the new owners.

The 147sqm site includes 226sqm of total internal floorspace and a 36sqm outdoor terrace, as well as favourable B4 mixed-use zoning, and is being sold through expressions of interest.

Potential buyers are casting their net wide across New South Wales, with offices, retail, industrial/warehouse and development sites all featuring among the state’s top properties of the week on Realcommercial.com.au.

Here are the other listings in the top five.

CAMDEN UNITS LEAD LEASING MARKET

Units 2 & 4/14 Hill Street, Camden

With many businesses also on the lookout for leasing opportunities, a new pair of units at Camben, south of Sydney, have been seeing their share of enquiry.

The two offices, measuring just 32sqm and 34sqm, are each available for $435 plus GST per week and feature a toilet, kitchenette, allocated on-site parking, ducted air conditioning and good natural light.

And if you’re ready, they’re ready, with both units available to occupy immediately.

MARRICKVILLE WAREHOUSE A BLANK CANVAS

50-52 Shepherd Street, Marrickville

Those with visions of transforming a vacant inner-city warehouse or industrial space into the latest chic office space may already be considering this Marrickville factory.

The expansive and open 588sqm space presents as a blank canvas, with the potential to reconfigure or redevevlop the property for a variety of uses, subject to council approval.

Zoned ‘B7 Business Park’, the building will be auctioned on July 7.

A FACTORY WITH OPTIONS

7 Hayes Street, Balgowlah

Sydney’s northern suburbs remain in sharp demand, as evidenced by the interest in this factory and office building at Balgowlah.

The property includes a large warehouse space with offices set over two floors, providing the flexibility for a range of different uses, and comes with vacant possession or a short-term leaseback from the long-time owners.

Agents say it is suited to investors, owner occupiers or creative retail developers/renovators. It will go to auction on June 26.

EMBRACE THE TREND FOR ‘GHOST KITCHENS’

55 Crystal Street, Petersham

With ‘ghost kitchens’ – restaurants that exist purely to service home delivery or catering needs – reportedly increasing in both number and popularity, a cheap lease at this Petersham property could be your way into the industry.

Marketed as a “cheap eat venue” with a fully-equipped and near-new commercial kitchen, the building has 115sqm of space over two levels, and previously operated as a pizza bar.

Located in a busy part of Sydney’s west, agents indicate the property could be plug-and-play, with little work required to reestablish it as an operational eatery.

Lease terms of between one and five years are available.