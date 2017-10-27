Real commercial

Not all tomb and gloom for Egyptian-themed Masonic Hall

David Aidone | 27 OCTOBER 2017
Sandringham’s Egyptian-style Masonic Hall is still looking for a buyer after it passed in for $600,000 less than its reserve price.
Sandringham’s iconic Egyptian-style Masonic Hall is still searching for a buyer after it passed in for a multimillion-dollar sum.

But it’s not all tomb and gloom; the local agent sphinx a deal will be wrangled soon.

A buyer would have needed to splash at least $2.9 million to secure the heritage-listed building at 23 Abbott St.

But bidders would not go beyond the $2.3 million vendor bid at the October 26 auction.

Sandringham Masonic Hall

The Sandringham Masonic Hall features ceiling fans and air conditioning.

Hodges Sandringham director Andrew Boyce says a mix of buyers turned up for the hall’s moment under the hammer.

“Some were interesting in converting it into the family home, while others wanted to continue its tradition as a community meeting place,” Mr Boyce said.

“Given the strict heritage guidelines, its taking interested parties a little longer to do their due diligence.

“It passed in on a $2.3 million vendor bid, and the reserve was $2.9 million.”

Boyce says he hopes to seal a deal in the following week.

Sandringham Masonic Hall

The Masonic Hall has a ground floor reception room, as well as two lodge rooms upstairs.

The Egyptian Revival-style Masonic Hall dates back to 1931 and is among only three in Victoria that were built in this style, according to a Heritage Council of Victoria report.

It features Egyptian-themed embellishments throughout, including astrological symbols and winged solar discs.

The hall is still owned by the Freemasons, and was quoting $2.19 million-$3.19 million prior to auction.

This article from Leader Newspapers was originally published as “Sandringham’s Egyptian-style Masonic Hall still seeking hefty sum”.

