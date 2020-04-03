North Melbourne champion joins Geelong rural real estate office

Former AFL player Anthony Stevens has joined Elders’ Geelong team as a rural real estate agent.

Former North Melbourne champion Anthony Stevens knows he has big shoes to fill at Elders’ Geelong real estate office.

But the dual premiership star’s agricultural background stemming from his childhood home on a Western District farm is an advantage.

Stevens has joined Elders’ Geelong rural real estate team after long-time agent Ken Drysdale died in late 2019.

“I’ve been working out of the Melbourne office for the past three years and now I’ve transferred down here and my main focus is continuing the legacy that Ken left,” Stevens says.

“I’m excited actually and I see a lot of upside here as well.

“Dealing with farmers far and wide in Victoria, southern New South Wales and Tasmania, the biggest thing from a broadacre or agricultural side of things is rainfall and soils. That’s an asset from Geelong pushing back into the Western District,” he says.

“It’s a blue chip area from a broadacre point of view.”

Geelong’s schools, proximity to Melbourne’s CBD and plans for a fast train connecting to the capital elevated the lifestyle opportunities, he says.

But Stevens says he thinks land is a little under-valued in comparison to West Gippsland, which is closer to the Mornington Peninsula.

Stevens was born at Skipton, where his Dad and brothers ran a property at Bradvale.