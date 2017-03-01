From the AFL field to the negotiating table
He’s the gritty AFL ruckman who reached the heights of premiership glory.
Now retired Brisbane Lions champ Jamie Charman is winning new fans in the commercial property game.
The 34-year-old, a consultant at the Brisbane branch of office property advisory firm ACORPP, has fast gained a reputation in industry circles as a stellar negotiator.
His firm handles commercial leases across Queensland and lists high profile companies Energy Super and labour hire outfit WorkPac among its clients.
“At times it gets extremely busy but it’s a great challenge,’’ Charman tells realcommercial.com.au.
“The good thing about this is you are helping clients and you’re helping people in something that they’re not familiar with.
“That is something I’ve really enjoyed being a part of.”
The 129-gamer, who represented Brisbane in the AFL for more than a decade, served as the club’s commercial manager before joining ACORPP’s ranks about a year ago.
He met Brisbane office founding partner Matthew Buckley through the Lions’ coterie group.
Buckley quickly realised Charman’s people skills and contact base would perfectly complement his own extensive knowledge of the property market.
“It’s been a pretty big learning curve — but it’s been a successful move,’’ Charman says.
“I guess my strength over the last few years has just been building relationships and I think that’s been showing over the last year.
“A lot of the work we are currently doing are relationships that I’ve built not only from playing but also in a commercial role.”
ACORPP, which began in Perth, is a dedicated commercial tenancy firm helping clients looking to move or renegotiate existing leases.
Charman has been quick to prove his worth, recently helping secure new corporate headquarters in the inner Brisbane suburb of Woolloongabba for IT firm Veracity Business Solutions, which is run by former Brisbane Lions chairman Tony Kelly.
He has also been involved in lease negotiations for legal firm Logan Law and Energy Super.
“We are probably one of the biggest tenant rep businesses in Queensland now,” Charman says.
“We’re fully independent and our main focus is on the tenant who is our client.
“When they decide that they are going to move we just come in and pretty much look after the whole property piece for them.
“We pick the tenancy that fits their brief, we inspect those properties with them and then we negotiate on their behalf.
“The benefit in having us is they can continue running their business day to day and have everything looked after right the way through the process.
“So many times we see deals that are on the table that we end up taking over the negotiation for and saving the client hundreds of thousands of dollars.
“Once the client sees the benefit of using a tenant rep and they see what the bottom line is they see the real benefit in using us as a service.”
Brisbane’s property market has proved fast-paced, with companies on a constant lookout for sites to accommodate changing needs or keep pace with competitors.
Opportunities to snare A-grade sites as well as a good deal have upped the ante.
“Tenants are moving a lot and they are wanting to know what else is out there,” Charman says.
“The good thing is they can use us as a bit of a sounding board to see what is going on out in the market and then from there they can make some pretty considered decisions once they have all that information.”
Charman has relished applying the skills he gained through professional sport to a new arena.
“I have always had an interest in property — while I was playing I would try and do a renovation a year or just a small development,’’ he says.
“Being an athlete gives you routine and you know what hard work is.
“I think that translates into business.
“Sometimes it’s that 24/7 athlete mentality where you’ve got to do the hard work sometimes when no one’s watching.
“That’s helped me with this role.
“It’s been a great decision.”