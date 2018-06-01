Real commercial

AFL power couple Chris and Bec Judd set for new Jaggad landlord

News
Adrian Ballantyne | 01 JUNE 2018
The Jaggad shop at 1033 High St in Armadale.
An Armadale shop tenanted by AFL power couple Chris and Bec Judd’s ‘Jaggad’ brand has been sold.

And that wasn’t the only AFL link to the space at 1033 High St, with another AFL great and now media commentator Robert Walls understood to have been the vendor.

The $2.835 million sale comes a year after Realcommercial reported the property, which also includes a penthouse apartment upstairs, had been put on the market.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

The ground floor retail space is tenanted by Chris and Bec Judd’s Jaggad brand.

Property Observer reports the buyer was a company directed by Anthony Brearley – partner in the property and construction division at Mills Oakley Lawyers – and his wife, Sara.

Jaggad currently pays $73,000 annually for the ground floor shop, while the first-floor commercial offices – tenanted by a legal practitioner – and the two-bedroom penthouse on the top floor fetch just over $62,000 per annum, combined.

The retail space occupies 85sqm, with the building’s total area measuring 345sqm, plus 50sqm of garaging and two additional car spaces in a rear laneway.

Upstairs is a two-bedroom penthouse apartment.

Gray Johnson agent Rory White marketed the property and had said he hoped to attract interest around the $2.9 million mark.

The Judds are currently leasing the shop for their active apparel brand on a two-year sublease, with two further three-year options to renew.

