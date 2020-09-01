No winners in retailers vs landlords battle

Something has to give with retail tenancy. The way they’re going there will be a catastrophe, with receivership on both sides.

The war between landlords and retail tenants is currently being fought as a sort of duel between two “champions”, like the war between the kings of Mycenae and Thessaly in the movie Troy.

In this case the champions are Peter Allen of Scentre (Boagrius) and Scott Evans of Mosaic Brands (Achilles), with Solomon Lew holding his spare spear. Allen locked Evans out of 129 of his stores (biff!); Evans said he’ll close 500 stores (whack!).

Unlike the one between King Agamemnon and King Triopas, this proxy battle is likely to develop into something bigger and bloodier, and the problem is that both sides are fighting yesterday’s battle, using yesterday’s ideas.

Scentre’s Peter Allen is desperately trying to preserve the principle of fixed square-metre rent because he and other landlords can only think in terms of space. Their world revolves around occupancy, rent per square metre and valuation.

Mosaic’s Scott Evans and other retailers know they are entering a world of uncertainty where the size of the store is less relevant, and where they have to balance customer acquisition between online and bricks and mortar, and where cost flexibility will be everything.