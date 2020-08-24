Leasing scheme warning as Scentre shuts 129 Mosaic Brands stores

Scentre Group, local owner of Westfield, has demanded payment of outstanding rent and locked out Mosaic brands. Picture: AFP

The powerful property industry has warned that an extension of the Morrison government’s leasing code for small tenants until March next year could see the overall cost of the scheme blow out to about $15bn.

The caution comes as Scentre Group, owner of the local Westfield empire, last week boarded up about 129 stores run by Mosaic Brands, owner of the Noni B, Millers, Rivers, Katies, Crossroads and EziBuy brands, that sit outside the code.

The parties declined to comment but the dispute escalated from Tuesday when Scentre demanded payment of outstanding rent and the chain was locked out of 24 stores, with the remainder also temporarily closed on Wednesday night.

The stand-off between the chain and shopping centre owner demonstrates both sides are taking hard-line approaches as landlords try to prevent chains from locking in more permanent shifts to turnover based rental structures.

An extension of the leasing code is being considered by the federal cabinet, which is under pressure from retailers who have warned of more store closures unless they can access further rental relief and job support packages are extended.

The commercial tenancy code is not on the agenda for national cabinet on Friday but could be raised by state governments as the issue is impacting their economies.