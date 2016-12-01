Buy
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Leasing Out Commercial Property
Information, insights & news about leasing out commercial property.
Leasing
10 things to know before becoming a commercial landlord
News
No winners in retailers vs landlords battle
Something has to give with retail tenancy. The way they’re going there will be a catastrophe, with receivership on both sides.
News
Victorian small commercial landlords to share in $60m hardship fund
Victoria’s small commercial landlords will share in a new $60 million hardship fund to help them weather the COVID-19 restrictions currently in place across the state.
News
Lawyers line up for Collins Street skyscraper
Lawyers are circling Dexus’s new office tower in the heart of Melbourne’s central business district, with leading law firm Ashurst the latest to sign a deal to make the move to the developer’s premium project.
News
Office advice: Be flexible or fall behind
A focus on flexibility will be key for office landlords over the next stage of the supply cycle, according to research from agency Colliers International.
News
Westfield deal will see shop rents climb: Harvey
Billionaire retailer Gerry Harvey believes Unibail-Rodamco’s acquisition of Westfield Corporation will have little impact on the tenants renting its 35 US shopping malls, but others see the deal as a fait accomplias the internet continues to erode retail.
Leasing
Long-term or short-term: what’s the best tenancy mix?
As a commercial property landlord, what’s the best and most financially rewarding tenancy mix? Is it better to have the majority of your building’s tenants on long-term leases, short-term leases, or a combination of both? A …
Leasing
Young workers call the shots in office race
Younger professionals are increasingly exerting more influence in where their companies should be based, leading some office landlords to ensure their buildings have good amenities to attract tenants keen on staff retention. This article originally appeared on theaustralian.com.au/property.
Leasing
Do landlords need an Insta-worthy office?
Landlords are seeing demand for Instagram-worthy office fit-outs as the co-working trend gathers pace in Australia’s CBDs, according to agents at Colliers International. This article originally appeared on theaustralian.com.au/property.
News
Party’s over for Airbnb after New Year’s Eve record
Australia’s love affair with Airbnb is over.
