‘Not bluffing’: Major retailer vows to shut up to 500 stores amid COVID rent war

Mosaic Brands chief executive Scott Evans, who plans to close hundreds of stores, has a simple message for shopping centre landlords who refuse to give ground on rent: “This is not a bluff.”

The retailer behind shopping mall staples including Katies, Millers, Rivers and Noni B is leading the charge to wake up landlords to the new realities of a ravaged economy where rents need to reflect turnover. Mr Evans just raised the stakes dramatically by announcing on Tuesday plans to close as many as 500 of his own stores.

It is the biggest poker game in town, pitting the retail sector against the shopping centre industry that every year generates nearly one in every two dollars of all retail sales in Australia, and could lead to more store closures, lockouts and courtroom battles.

Unveiling Mosaic Brands full-year result that showed it slumped to a net loss of $170.4m as the bushfires and COVID-19 seriously dented its profitability, Evans sent a clear and public message to landlords that the rent game had to change.

He warned shopping centre owners they should take him at his word: that the retailer is looking to close between 300 and 500 of his network of almost 1400 stores, which covers outlets such as Katies, Millers, Rivers and Noni B, with his now public plans to walk away from hundreds of leases not a negotiating tactic but a new reality of the retail sector.

“We could have said (we were closing) zero to 500 stores, which probably would have been easier to suggest we were bluffing but we do anticipate as we sit here today that it is more likely than less likely to be somewhere between 300 and 500 stores,’’ he told The Australian.