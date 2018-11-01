Nine of Australia’s most haunted properties

The site of Australia’s worst mass shooting, picturesque Port Arthur has a tragic past in both modern and Colonial-era history. Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images.

Ah, Halloween. You either love it or hate it. While it may be a distinctly American tradition, Australia has its fair share of spooky stories to tell around the campfire.

Spirits have been known to make their presence known in buildings, houses and nature reserves across the country. Particularly haunted hotspots seem to be old jails, hospitals, colonial-era homesteads, hotels and convict settlements – the usual suspects for death, crime and tragedy.

But did you know that Melbourne has its own ‘Phantom of the Opera’? Or that New South Wales has an official ‘ghost town’?

If you enjoy things that go bump in the night, these 10 haunted places might be worth a look.

1. Princess Theatre, VIC

Home to many a musical, this beautiful heritage theatre is also home to a resident friendly ghost.

Actor Frederick Federici has haunted the Princess Theatre since 1888, after he died of a heart attack during the opening night of opera, Faust.

Although Federici passed away offstage before the final curtain, audience and cast members reported seeing him taking a bow with his fellow actors. ‘The show must go on’, indeed.

Famous performers such as Lisa McCune, Bert Newton and Marina Prior have reportedly had encounters with Melbourne’s ‘Phantom of the Opera’, and the venue’s staff are well aware of his benevolent presence.

2. Port Arthur, TAS (top)

The site of Australia’s worst mass shooting, picturesque Port Arthur has a tragic past in both modern and colonial-era history.

The village and historic site was built in 1830 and served as a convict settlement for hardened criminals – many of whom succumbed to horrific conditions and their spirits are said to still roam the area.

Strange occurrences have been reported at the former penitentiary and Reverend George Eastman’s house, which is reported to be the most haunted building at Port Arthur.

3. Picton, NSW

Often referred to as ‘Australia’s most haunted town’, Picton is home to the infamous Redbank Range railway tunnel, which claimed the lives of many Picton residents – the most well-known being Emily Bollard, who was struck and killed by a train in 1916.

Emily often ‘appears’ in the tunnel, as well as ghostly children, weird lights and sudden cold spots.

The town’s old maternity hospital is another spooky location, supposedly inhabited by a grumpy matron and crying babies.

Other creepy areas include the Imperial Hotel, the council building and Stonequarry Creek.

4. Fremantle Arts Centre, WA

Opened in 1864 as the Fremantle Lunatic Asylum, this gorgeous old property is now used for artistic endeavours – but the past remains within its walls.

The building and grounds were formerly used to house the ‘criminally insane’ and sadly became a hotbed of horrific conditions and troubled souls. It was later accommodation for homeless women and functioned as a ‘poor house’ in the 1900s.

Redheads may get some unwanted attention from the spirit of a mother mourning the loss of her red-haired daughter. Visitors have reported having their hair pulled.

5. Devil’s Pool, QLD

The stuff of legend in Indigenous culture, Devil’s Pool in Far North Queensland is said to be ‘cursed’ by the spirit of a grieving woman who drowned following the loss of her lover.

According to Aboriginal folklore, a young woman named Oolana married an elder from her own Yidinji tribe, but fell in love with a man from a touring tribe. They were said to have run away together but were captured at the pool and she jumped in to escape.

It’s believed her anguished cries cause the water to rise and rush in a torrent. The creek’s rushing waters have claimed 17 lives – 16 of which were men – and warning signs are scattered all around the edges.

6. National Film and Sound Archive, ACT

No, these spirits aren’t a product of the cutting room floor – the National Film and Sound Archive building used to be the Institute of Anatomy for 50 years.

With a history of death, dissection and experiments, the building has a slightly more macabre tone than its current incarnation. Replace film exhibitions for human skeletons and you’ve got a bona fide horror-film setting.

Over the years, the Institute exhibited ghoulish items such as Phar Lap’s heart and Ned Kelly’s skull and was a popular tourist attraction until the 1970s.

7. East Point Reserve, NT

Ask a Darwin local for the most ghostly place in town, and chances are they’ll tell you East Point Reserve.

This rocky enclave is reportedly home to the ‘Poinciana Woman’ – an urban legend who haunts the flame-red trees after dark with eerie songs and screams.

She is said to be a malevolent spirit – the victim of a gruesome act – who is not a fan of men, and hides in trees, waiting.

True or not, it’s one heck of a tale.

8. St John’s Cemetery, SA

A cemetery seems like a logical place for those who’ve not yet crossed over, and this final resting place in Kapunda, South Australia is said to have several spirits in its midst.

Ghost seekers flock to the former mining town to catch a glimpse of one of the more famous local legends – a young woman looking for her lost baby.

The nearby reformatory spawned many spooky tales and visitors to the cemetery have reported hearing footsteps and wailing babies.

9. Monte Christo Homestead, NSW

Last but not least, this heritage homestead is regularly referred to as the most haunted house in Australia.

Located just outside Wagga Wagga, the historic Victorian-era manor has seen some tragic incidents, including a maid falling off the balcony, the fiery death of a stable boy, and the fatal shooting of the caretaker. Many of these souls are said to still wander the house.

Ghost tours are available here, if you dare.