New Maroochydore CBD declared open for developer business

Groups are being sought to be a part of the new Maroochydore CBD.

Developers, investors and tenants interested in being part of the Sunshine Coast’s new Maroochydore CBD are being welcomed with open arms, as expressions of interest officially open.

SunCentral Maroochydore, the private company set up by Sunshine Coast Council to oversee development of the 53ha greenfield site, has called for groups who want to be involved in what it describes as a “once in a generation” project.

SunCentral will develop the “horizontal” areas of the site, such as parks, walkways and waterways, but is calling for expressions of interest for the 150,000sqm of commercial space and 65,000sqm of retail floor area slated for the site.

“We’re looking for investors and developers who embrace contemporary, diverse and innovative approaches to city-making,” SunCentral Maroochydore CEO John Knaggs says.

Because it is a greenfield site, we can embed digital technology into the foundations of the central business district to create a genuine city of the future

The new Maroochydore CBD is situated south of Plaza Parade, on a greenfield site that largely consists of the former Horton Park Golf Course.

In a nod to its past, more than 40% of the city centre site is expected to remain green space, parklands or waterways.

Plans also include cycle paths, shaded walkways and a central concourse lined with boutique stores, restaurants and bars.

“It offers a unique chance for those in the professional services, education, research and development, business tourism and civic services sectors to be part of creating a brand new city centre in one of the fastest-growing regions in the country,” Knaggs says.

“Because it is a greenfield site, we can embed digital technology into the foundations of the central business district to create a genuine city of the future with super high speed connectivity, smart signage and lighting and public realm wi-fi.”

We’re looking for investors and developers who embrace contemporary, diverse and innovative approaches to city-making

Knaggs says an independent assessment estimates the new CBD will provide a $4.4 billion boost to the Sunshine Coast economy over the next 20 years and generate 15,000 jobs in the next decade.

SunCentral Maroochydore chairman Dr Doug McTaggart adds that the recently announced Sunshine Coast Airport expansion “is a significant drawcard because it will provide better, faster connections to national and global markets”.

Meanwhile, Knaggs says the new CBD’s proximity to the airport and its digital offerings, including a proposal for a sub-sea broadband cable, makes it an attractive destination for many business investors in the Asia Pacific region.