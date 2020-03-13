New look for Rebecca Judd’s JAGGAD office

Revamping a commercial building to style queen Rebecca Judd’s level of ‘glam’ is no easy feat, and particularly when there’s limited space to work with.

So when Judd’s clothing brand JAGGAD’s Brighton head office needed a makeover, it called for a clever approach to get the most out of the property.

The office recently underwent a stunning redesign, turning a number of disparate spaces into a cohesive office – and one that could somehow accommodate a staff of 16.

Homeroom Studio owner and creative director Romy Dankner, who led the overhaul, said the brief was for the office to serve a number of functions for the JAGGAD team, as well as being flexible enough to expand as the company continues to grow.

And, of course, to capture some of Judd’s inimitable style.

“I used strong organic lines and textures, like wooden floorboards on the walls in the meeting and show rooms and the metal neon sign in the entrance area, but added softer touches like the black flowers and bright green plants to balance the space and give it a subtle feminine feel,” Dankner says.

“I knew the space had to represent JAGGAD’s spirit – beautiful, clean, strong – and that resulted in the monochrome colour palette of blacks, whites and tans, and the lineal feel.”

Previously a collection of different and somewhat separate spaces, including a team workspace, breakout space, meeting room, showroom and rooftop terrace, the designers say their new vision was to create areas that were distinct but also worked together

Given the office is also something of a second home for its employees, furniture was sourced from a local homewares brand, rather than a traditional office supplier