Developer buys Coburg North church on first inspection

The former Merlynston Uniting Church at 22 Orvieto St, Coburg North, has sold to a developer for $950,000.

A crowd of about 50 people from a Coburg North church’s former congregation watched it sell to a developer for its reserve price of $950,000.

The buyer was the only bidder for the former Merlynston Uniting Church at 22 Orvieto St, after seeing it for the first time that day.

Built in 1926, the unused heritage-listed church had a pre-auction price guide of $1.05 million to $1.155 million.

Ray White Coburg director Nazih Abbouchi says he received a lot of inquiries about the church but only 10 groups had inspected it.

“We expected a few more groups but there was very limited car parking space,” he says.

“The developer was a local who lived in Carlton and he’s worked on heritage sites before.”

Purchased in 1993 by the Uniting Church in Australia Property Trust, the church on 709sqm comprises a large hall with a stage, a kitchen, toilets, storage space and a car park area.

The church features vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, a central nave and a large stained glass window.

David Southwell of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of Victoria and Tasmania says the church has not been used for at least three years.

“Reduced numbers and maintenance issues led the congregation to move to (the church at) Victoria St, Coburg,” Southwell says.

Abbouchi says with a heritage overlay on the church’s porch and facade, he is unsure what the developer will do with the property.

He expects he will consult with Moreland City Council about the site.

