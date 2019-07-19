New hotel brands continue Aussie expansion

The Powerhouse Hotel brand is on the rise.

The proliferation of hotel brands continues with new products announced in Adelaide, Perth and the far reaches of regional NSW.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is developing a new TRYP by Wyndham hotel in South Australia managing the 124-room hotel developed by the Ginos Group in a $35 million development play. The new hotel is Wyndham’s fourth TRYP hotel in Australia and is expected to open by early 2021.

In Perth, Marriott Inter­national has just signed its second Moxy hotel with a 150-room property expected to open in 2021. It follows the just-­announced Moxy Melbourne in South Yarra. The Moxy Perth in Hay St is backed by a consortium of West Australian business people.

Meanwhile, hotelier Rydges has expanded its network signing hotels in the regional NSW townships of Tamworth and Armidale to its portfolio.

The rebranded Powerhouse Hotel Tamworth by Rydges and the Powerhouse Hotel Armidale by Rydges will be relaunched this month.

Both hotels will continue to be managed by their owner, the hotelier Greg Maguire, but they will join the Rydges network and Rydges distribution channels to draw extra clientele.

“The completion of a multi-million-dollar upgrade, which will take our Tamworth hotel from a 4.5-star rating to a five-star rating, was the catalyst for choosing to partner with (Rydges owner) Event,” says Maguire, who has been operating Powerhouse hotels in Australia for nearly 40 years.

The recently upgraded Powerhouse Hotel Tamworth by Rydges has 81 rooms close to the CBD while the Powerhouse Hotel Armidale by Rydges has 57 rooms as well as a restaurant and wine and tapas bars.

Rydges would not be drawn on the financial arrangements of the deal.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.