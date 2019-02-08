South Yarra to be home to Australia’s first Moxy hotel

An artist’s impression of the Moxy hotel.

Businessmen Hector Ktori and Peter Arvanitis are developing an 180-room standalone hotel in Melbourne’s South Yarra that will debut as Australia’s first Moxy hotel by the Marriott International chain.

Architects Rothelowman designed the contemporary hotel, which is aimed at younger travellers.

Moxy Melbourne South Yarra will open at 30-32 Claremont St in mid-2021.

Thirty Moxy hotels operate in Europe, North America and Asia, with a further 80 properties in development around the world.

The hotel will feature a rooftop bar overlooking the city skyline as well as a gym with the latest cardio equipment.

The Claremont St site comprising 490sqm sold in October 2017. It previously housed an office block.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.