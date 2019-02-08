Real commercial

South Yarra to be home to Australia’s first Moxy hotel

News
Lisa Allen | 08 FEBRUARY 2019
An artist’s impression of the Moxy hotel.
An artist’s impression of the Moxy hotel.

Businessmen Hector Ktori and Peter Arvanitis are developing an 180-room standalone hotel in Melbourne’s South Yarra that will debut as Australia’s first Moxy hotel by the Marriott International chain.

Architects Rothelowman designed the contemporary hotel, which is aimed at younger travellers.

Moxy Melbourne South Yarra will open at 30-32 Claremont St in mid-2021.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Thirty Moxy hotels operate in Europe, North America and Asia, with a further 80 properties in development around the world.

The hotel will feature a rooftop bar overlooking the city skyline as well as a gym with the latest cardio equipment.

The Claremont St site comprising 490sqm sold in October 2017. It previously housed an office block.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.

Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.