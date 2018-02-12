New Hervey Bay retirement village given green light

The Ingenia Hervey Bay development was given the green light in 2018.

Ingenia Lifestyle has been granted a development approval for a new over 50s lifestyle community at Hervey Bay.

The masterplanned community will include 200 homes, and will cater for the “lock and leave” retiree.

Under the scheme, residents buy a new home but lease the land, eliminating the need to pay stamp duty.

Ingenia Lifestyle regional sales manager, Sharon Manson says the company’s new home designs will include double lock-up garages to fit an RV or motorhome.

“There has been a focus on what our clients need in their home, this includes home designs with raked ceilings to provide a light and airy feel to maximise the natural sunlight, seamless indoor outdoor living spaces and covered, private entertaining alfresco areas,” she says.

“The homes incorporate environmentally sustainable features using the principles of passive home design which take advantage of the climate to maintain a comfortable temperature through cross-ventilation, while natural light and a passive solar system will help to reduce utility bills in the home.”

Manson says Ingenia’s land lease model allows buyers to own a new home at a more affordable price point, giving them more of an opportunity to free up their money.

“The very simple and transparent land lease ownership model means there are no exit/deferred management fees, there’s no stamp duty to pay and no body corporate or strata fees,” she says.

The 10ha site for the new community, which was bought for $1.8 million and is on the old Eagle’s Nest Golf Club overlooking Fraser Island, will include a resort-style clubhouse.

Residents will also have discounted access to holiday parks within the Ingenia portfolio.

“Pending final approvals we hope to be on site in mid-2018 to commence works and to have the first homes and the community facilities underway by 2019,” Manson says.

This article from the Courier Mail originally appeared as “Developer gets green light for Hervey Bay retirement haven”