New gelato shop to revive tired Geelong retail space

Tessa Hayward | 30 JANUARY 2019
41 Gheringhap St, Geelong is set to become a new gelato shop.
A new gelateria will soon be gracing Geelong’s CBD with Augustus Gelatery securing a prime site.

The company behind the mouth-watering gelato and ice cream are setting up shop at 41 Gheringhap St after purchasing the site for close to the asking price of $1.2 million.

Gartland Property, Geelong agent Adam Farrell says Augustus Gelatery is opening up 10 stores throughout Victoria but this will be Geelong’s only store.

“They will be utilising the front half of the space and will be refurbishing the back half for office space or potentially a wine bar or food store,” Farrell says.

41 Gheringhap St, Geelong is just around the corner from the rejuvenated Little Malop St precinct.

The space will be transformed.

The 369sq m property has rear access to Downes Place and is only metres from the rejuvenated west end of Little Malop St.

Farrell says the buyers were attracted to the opportunity in Geelong and diversity in the Little Malop St precinct.

The property had previously been home to Brystan Audio.

This article from the Geelong Advertiser originally appeared as “Augustus Gelatery secure prime Geelong site for new store”.

